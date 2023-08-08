ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 Result Released, Overall Pass Rate Dips to 24.98% from 29.25% Last Year

The results of the Chartered Accountancy June 2023 Foundation test have been released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Candidates who took the CA Foundation examinations can check their results on the official websites icai.org and icai.nic.in. The ICAI registration number and roll number must be used to log in to view the CA Foundation results. The CA Foundation exam was administered offline at 500 testing venues around the country from June 24 to 30.

For the CA Foundation June test 2023, more than a lakh applicants registered, and 25,860 of them have been declared as passed, bringing the overall pass rate to 24.98 per cent. However, compared to the previous four sessions, the total pass rate of CA Foundation 2023 results has dropped. The December 2022 session yielded an overall pass rating of 29.25 per cent. According to the CA Foundation June 2023 pass percentage, 25.99 per cent of male applicants qualified and 23.80 per cent of female candidates passed the examination.

Gender No. of Candidates Appeared No. of Candidates Pass Percentage Male 55573 14448 25.99 % Female 47944 11412 23.80 % Total 103517 25860 24.98 %

ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 Result: How to check

Step 1: Go to the ICAI’s official website at icaiexam.icai.org or icai.nic.in.

Step 2: Locate the link to the CA Foundation June 2023 results.

Step 3: Type in your login information, such as your registration number and roll number.

Step 4: On the screen, you will see the ICAI Chartered Accountants (CA) Foundation June 2023 Result.

Step 5: Save the ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 scorecard and print it for future reference.

Candidates had to earn a minimum of 40 per cent in each course and a cumulative aggregate of 50 per cent in all four subjects in a single attempt to qualify for the ICAI CA Foundation results for June 2023.

Candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, course-wise marks, overall marks, grade points, result status, rank (if applicable), and remarks are just a few of the details that can be found on the ICAI CA Foundation 2023 result scorecard.