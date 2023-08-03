ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 Result to be Declared by August 8

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to release the Chartered Accountant ICAI CA Foundation result for June soon. The results are likely to be out by either August 7 or August 8, however, the exam time and date are yet to be confirmed. Once the results are out, candidates will be able to check their CA Foundation June results through the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in. You can check the ICAI CA Foundation result by entering your registration number and roll number.

“The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2023 are likely to be declared on late evening (9.00 p.m.) of Monday, the 7th August 2023/early morning on Tuesday, the 8th August 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above-mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number,” read the official notification from ICAI.

ICAI CA Foundation June result: How to check online

Step 1: Go to the official website of ICAI — icai.nic.in.

Step 2: Next, on the homepage, locate and click on the link that mentions ‘CA Foundation result June 2023.’

Step 3: Log in to your account using your roll number, PIN number, or registration number.

Step 4: Your ICAI CA Foundation June result will be shown on the window.

Step 5: Check your scores and download them for your reference.

CA Foundation June result: How to check via SMS

Step 1: Locate and open the SMS or Messaging app on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Next, type CAFND (space) your roll number.

Step 3: Now, send this drafted message to 57575.

Step 4: Wait for a few minutes, and you will receive your CA foundation result.

The scorecard will contain information like the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, exam session, subject-wise marks, total marks, grade points, result status, rank (if applicable), and remarks.

To qualify for the ICAI CA Foundation results for June, candidates must achieve a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each subject and a combined aggregate of 50 per cent in all four subjects in a single attempt. The ICAI conducted the CA foundation exam from June 24 to 30 in offline mode.