ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 Result Verification, Inspection Facility Begins, Step To Apply

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) started the verification of marks as well as certified copies or inspection of answer sheets of the CA Foundation June Exam 2023 today, August 8. The marks verification and other process were scheduled to begin at 11 AM but it got postponed by two hours.

Candidates who are unhappy with their CA Foundation June 2023 result can apply for verification of marks, certified copies, or inspection of the June answer sheets by visiting the official website at icaiexam.icai.org. It is important to note that those who are dissatisfied with their results must fill out separate application forms to request for revaluation of answer sheets. In addition, they must pay Rs 100 and submit a handwritten request. If the candidates’ grades change, the verification money will be returned in due course.

ICAI declared the CA Foundation June 2023 result on August 7. This year, approximately 1,03,517 students took the CA foundation exam, with 25,860 passing, putting the overall pass percentage to 24.98 per cent. However, the total pass rate of CA Foundation 2023 outcomes has decreased as compared to the preceding four sessions.

CA Foundation June Result 2023 Verification of Marks: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website aticaiexam.icai.org.

Step 2: Search and click on the link that says – “Apply online for Verification Foundation - June 2023”

Step 3: Then enter your roll number, registration number, and exam details.

Step 4: Select the documents for the list for which you require certified copies.

Step 5: Remember to submit a scan of the handwritten request.

Step 6: Submit the form and pay the prescribed fee.

The CA Foundation exam was conducted in offline mode at 500 exam centres around the country from June 24 to June 30. Candidates who took the CA Foundation exams can get their results by entering their registration number and roll number into the login box. According to the CA Foundation June 2023 pass rate, 25.99 per cent of male applicants qualified and 23.80 per cent of female candidates passed the exam. Candidates are advised to keep checking the main site of ICAI for more details and updates.