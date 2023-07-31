ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 Likely to Be Announced Today at icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to shortly publish the results of the June Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation exam on its official website. According to certain reports, the ICAI CA Foundation result date will probably be announced today. However, aspirants should be aware that there is no formal confirmation of the result dates. Candidates will be able to access their ICAI CA Foundation result 2023 at icai.org once it has been published by ICAI.

Along with the CA Foundation results, ICAI will also publish the merit list for the June 2023 session. The candidate’s name, the total number of marks earned, the minimum and highest scores earned in each paper, and the candidate’s pass/fail status will all be shown on the scorecard for the ICAI CA Foundation 2023 result.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: Websites to Check

To access the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023, candidates must input their registration number and roll number. Once the results are released, candidates can check their scores at the following websites.

icai.org icai.nic.in icaiexam.icai.org

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: How To Check

Step 1: Visit icai.org, the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the results tab.

Step 3: Select “CA Foundation June 2023 Result" from the list of links.

Step 4: Candidates must fill out the necessary registration number or roll number with a PIN before clicking the submit button.

Step 5: The ICAI CA Foundation result 2023 will be shown on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print the ICAI CA Foundation result 2023 for your records.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: How To Check Via SMS

Students can follow the instructions below to get the CA Foundation Result for June 2023 by SMS:

Step 1: Go to your inbox and start composing a new text message.

Step 2: After that, enter “CAFND," followed by a space, then your foundation roll number, which consists of six digits. (For instance, the message should read “CAFND 000171" if your roll number is 000171).

Step 3: Send the message you entered to 57575.

Step 4: The CA foundation result will be delivered to your phone shortly.

The June 2023 session of the CA Foundation examination was held on June 24, June 26, June 28, and June 30 by the ICAI. More than 290 testing locations nationwide hosted CA Foundation 2023. Students should check the ICAI’s official website on a frequent basis in order to remain up to date.