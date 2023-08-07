CHANGE LANGUAGE
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 LIVE: Check CA June Results 2023 Link, Scorecard at icai.nic.in

Live now

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 LIVE: Check CA June Results 2023 Link, Scorecard at icai.nic.in

CA Foundation Result June 2023 Live Updates:The CA foundation results are likely to be announced today on icai.nic.in. Know how to check here

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy

News18.com

Last Updated: August 07, 2023, 10:27 IST

New Delhi, India

ICAI CA foundation result for June 2023 session to be declared by today at icai.nic.in (Representative image)

ICAI CA Foundation Result June 2023 LIVE: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to release the ICAI CA foundation result for June 2023 session today, August 7, around 9 PM. Once the results are declared, candidates will be able to check their CA Foundation June results through the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in, by entering their registration number and roll number. "The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2023 are likely to be declared on late evening (9.00 p.m.) of Monday, the 7th August 2023/early morning on Tuesday, the 8th August 2023," reads the official notice.

Aug 07, 2023 10:25 IST

Aug 07, 2023 10:17 IST

ICAI CA Foundation Result June 2023: Details On Scorecard

The ICAI CA Foundation 2023 June session results scorecard contains the following details:

  • Candidate’s name
  • Roll number
  • Registration number
  • Exam session
  • Subject-wise marks
  • Overall marks,
  • Grade points
  • Result status – Pass/ Fail
  • Rank (if applicable)
  • Remarks
Aug 07, 2023 10:07 IST

ICAI CA Foundation Result June 2023: How To Check Via SMS

Students can follow the instructions below to get the CA Foundation Result for June 2023 by SMS:

  1. Step 1: Go to your inbox and start composing a new text message.
  2. Step 2: After that, enter “CAFND,” followed by a space, and then your foundation roll number, which consists of six digits. (For instance, the message should read “CAFND 000171″ if your roll number is 000171).
  3. Step 3: Send the message you entered to 57575.
  4. Step 4: The CA foundation result will be delivered to your phone shortly.
Aug 07, 2023 10:01 IST

ICAI CA Foundation Result June 2023: Minimum Passing Criteria

To qualify for the ICAI CA Foundation results for June, candidates must achieve a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each subject and a combined aggregate of 50 per cent in all four subjects in a single attempt

Aug 07, 2023 09:56 IST

When Was The ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 Exam Held?

The June 2023 session of the CA Foundation examination was held from June 24 to 30 by the ICAI in offline mode.

Aug 07, 2023 09:52 IST

ICAI CA Foundation Result June 2023: How To Check

  1. Step 1: Visit icai.org, the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India
  2. Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the results tab.
  3. Step 3: Select “CA Foundation June 2023 Result” from the list of links.
  4. Step 4: Candidates must fill out the necessary registration number or roll number with a PIN before clicking the submit button.
  5. Step 5: The ICAI CA Foundation result 2023 will be shown on the screen.
  6. Step 6: Download and print the ICAI CA Foundation result 2023 for your record
Aug 07, 2023 09:46 IST

ICAI CA Foundation Result June 2023: Websites To Check

To access the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023, candidates must input their registration number and roll number. Once the results are released, candidates can check their scores at the following websites.

  1. icai.org
  2. icai.nic.in
  3. icaiexam.icai.org
Aug 07, 2023 09:37 IST

Aug 07, 2023 09:36 IST

ICAI CA Foundation Result June 2023: Frequently Asked Questions

How can I check my CA Foundation Result 2023?
Candidates will be able to check their CA Foundation result at icai.nic.in, the official result portal.
Who got the highest marks in CA Foundation 2022?
Bhageria Tanay with a score of 366 out of 400 toppoed the CA Foundation 2022 December Session.
How do I check my CA Foundation result?
To access the ICAI CA Foundation Result, candidates must input their registration number and roll number.

