ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 LIVE: Check CA June Results 2023 Link, Scorecard at icai.nic.in

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy
Last Updated: August 07, 2023, 10:27 IST
New Delhi, India
ICAI CA Foundation Result June 2023 LIVE: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to release the ICAI CA foundation result for June 2023 session today, August 7, around 9 PM. Once the results are declared, candidates will be able to check their CA Foundation June results through the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in, by entering their registration number and roll number. “The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2023 are likely to be declared on late evening (9.00 p.m.) of Monday, the 7th August 2023/early morning on Tuesday, the 8th August 2023,” reads the official
How can I check my CA Foundation Result 2023? Candidates will be able to check their CA Foundation result at icai.nic.in, the official result portal. Who got the highest marks in CA Foundation 2022? Bhageria Tanay with a score of 366 out of 400 toppoed the CA Foundation 2022 December Session. How do I check my CA Foundation result? To access the ICAI CA Foundation Result, candidates must input their registration number and roll number.
The ICAI CA Foundation 2023 June session results scorecard contains the following details:
Students can follow the instructions below to get the CA Foundation Result for June 2023 by SMS:
To qualify for the ICAI CA Foundation results for June, candidates must achieve a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each subject and a combined aggregate of 50 per cent in all four subjects in a single attempt
The June 2023 session of the CA Foundation examination was held from June 24 to 30 by the ICAI in offline mode.
To access the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023, candidates must input their registration number and roll number. Once the results are released, candidates can check their scores at the following websites.
“The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2023 are likely to be declared on late evening (9.00 p.m.) of Monday, the 7th August, 2023/early morning on Tuesday, the 8th August, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in,” reads the official notice.
The results of the ICAI CA foundation examination held in June 2023 are likely to be declared by today, August 7 at 9 or early morning tomorrow, August 8. Candidates will be able to accesss the results on the website — icai.nic.in
