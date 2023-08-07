ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 LIVE: Check CA June Results 2023 Link, Scorecard at icai.nic.in

ICAI CA Foundation Result June 2023 LIVE: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to release the ICAI CA foundation result for June 2023 session today, August 7, around 9 PM. Once the results are declared, candidates will be able to check their CA Foundation June results through the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in, by entering their registration number and roll number. “The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2023 are likely to be declared on late evening (9.00 p.m.) of Monday, the 7th August 2023/early morning on Tuesday, the 8th August 2023,” reads the official