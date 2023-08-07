ICAI CA Foundation Result For June 2023 Session Likely to Be Released Today, How to Check

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to publish the results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation June test today, August 7. The institute had previously announced that the results for the CA Foundation exam will be released either on Monday, August 7 at 9 p.m. or on Tuesday, August 8, in the early hours. Candidates may access the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 after it has been released via the official websites icai.org and icai.nic.in.

According to the announcement made by the ICAI, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2023 are likely to be declared on late evening (9.00 p.m.) of Monday, the 7th August, 2023/early morning on Tuesday, the 8th August, 2023, and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in."

Candidates must log in using their ICAI registration number and roll number to view their CA Foundation results. The ICAI held the CA foundation exam in offline format from June 24 to 30 at 290 testing centres across the country.

ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 Result: How to check

Step 1: Go to the ICAI’s official website at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, or icai.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the link to the CA foundation June 2023 results.

Step 3: Enter the login information, such as the registration number and roll number.

Step 4: On the screen, you will see the ICAI Chartered Accountants (CA) Foundation Result.

Step 5: Download the ICAI CA foundation June 2023 scorecard and print it for future reference.

Candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, exam session, subject-by-subject marks, overall marks, grade points, result status, rank (if applicable), and remarks are just a few of the details that can be found on the ICAI CA Foundation 2023 result scorecard. In addition to the CA Foundation results, the ICAI will also release the merit list for the June 2023 session.

Candidates must score a minimum of 40 per cent in every topic and a total aggregate of 50 per cent in all four subjects in a single attempt to be considered for the ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 results.