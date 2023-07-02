ICAI CA Inter, Final Course Result 2023 Expected By July 6: Dhiraj Khandelwal

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is anticipated to issue the ICAI CA Inter, Final Result 2023 in the upcoming week. According to ICAI Central Council Member (CCM) Dhiraj Khandelwal, the results for both the intermediate and final courses would most likely be available by July 5 or July 6. However, no formal statement has yet been made. The results once made public can be viewed on the ICAI website at icai.org and icaiexam.icai.org.

On his official Twitter account, ICAI CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal announced the anticipated date of the results announcement. His tweet begins, “CA Final & Inter exam result may expected in coming week , I believe it should be 5th or 6th July. Pls wait for ICAI Notification . Happy CA Day once again..”

Group I’s Inter Examination took place on May 3, 6, 8, and 10, while Group II’s took place on May 12, 14, and 16. The final course test for Group 1 was held on May 2, 4, 7, and 9, 2023, while the final course exam for Group II was held on May 11, 13, 15, and 17, 2023. On various days, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, and 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM, the intermediate and final course exams were administered.

ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2023: How to check

Step 1. Go to icaiexam.icai.org, which is its official website

Step 2: Go to the homepage and click on the result link.

Step 3: Enter your credentials, such as your registration number and roll number.

Step 4: The ICAI CA Final, Inter results will be presented on the screen.

Step 5: Save the ICAI CA Final, Inter Result scorecard for future records.

In the November 2022 examination, a total of 65,291 students took part in Group A, with 13,969 passing. In contrast, 12,053 of the 64,775 students who took the group B examinations passed them. The combined pass rate for both categories is 11.09 per cent.