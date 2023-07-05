ICAI CA Final Result 2023 Live: 10.24% Candidates Pass Inter Exam, 8.33% Pass Final

Read more

“Important Announcement-The results of the Chartered Accountants Final & Intermediate Examination held in May 2023 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, 5th July 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website http://icai.nic.in,” the ICAI tweeted.

The inter exam for ICAI CA group I was held on May 3, 6, 8, and 10, while the test for group II was held on May 12, 14, and 16. Group 1’s final course test was held on May 2, 4, 7, and 9, 2023, while Group II’s exam was held on May 11, 13, 15, and 17, 2023. The tests were held in two sessions, from 2 to 5 and 2 to 6 p.m.