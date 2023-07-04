CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » ICAI CA May 2023 Inter, Final Course Results Tomorrow at icai.org
1-MIN READ

ICAI CA May 2023 Inter, Final Course Results Tomorrow at icai.org

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy

News18.com

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 10:29 IST

New Delhi, India

The ICAI CA inter and final course exams were held from May 3 to 17 (Representative image)

The ICAI CA inter and final course exams were held from May 3 to 17 (Representative image)

ICAI CA Results 2023: Once declared, the results can be accessed and downloaded on icai.org. To check the result at the official website, candidates will need registration number and roll number

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA inter, and final result 2023 will be released tomorrow, July 5. Once declared, the results can be accessed and downloaded on the ICAI official websites at icai.org, and icaiexam.icai.org. To check the result at the official website, candidates will have to enter his/her registration number along with his/her roll number, the official notice stated.

“Important Announcement-The results of the Chartered Accountants Final & Intermediate Examination held in May 2023 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, 5th July 2023 & the same can be accessed by candidates on the website http://icai.nic.in," tweeted ICAI.

Also read| ICAI Launches New Scheme for CA Courses, Know Changes Made, Syllabus and Study Materials

ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2023: How to check

Step 1. Go to icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link.

Step 3: Enter your credentials

Step 4: The ICAI CA Final, Inter results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save and download the ICAI CA final and inter result 2023 for future use.

The ICAI CA group I’s inter exam took place on May 3, 6, 8, and 10, while group II’s was held on May 12, 14, and 16. The final course exam for group 1 was held on May 2, 4, 7, and 9, while group II was conducted on May 11, 13, 15, and 17, 2023. The exams were held in two shifts from 2 PM to 5 PM, and from 2 PM to 6 PM.

Meanwhile, ICAI conducted the CA foundation exam from June 24 to June 30 in two shifts from 2 pm to 5 pm. Students were given the option of writing their CA exam responses in English or Hindi. ICAI also released the Chartered Accountants foundation mock test series weeks ago on the official site to help candidates prepare for the exam.

About the Author
Sukanya Nandy
Sukanya Nandy, Subeditor at News18.com, covers education and career. She has been writing and reporting on education and lifestyle for over four years...Read More
Tags:
  1. Education News
  2. ICAI
first published:July 04, 2023, 10:22 IST
last updated:July 04, 2023, 10:29 IST