ICAI CA May 2023 Inter, Final Course Results Tomorrow at icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA inter, and final result 2023 will be released tomorrow, July 5. Once declared, the results can be accessed and downloaded on the ICAI official websites at icai.org, and icaiexam.icai.org. To check the result at the official website, candidates will have to enter his/her registration number along with his/her roll number, the official notice stated.

“Important Announcement-The results of the Chartered Accountants Final & Intermediate Examination held in May 2023 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, 5th July 2023 & the same can be accessed by candidates on the website http://icai.nic.in," tweeted ICAI.

ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2023: How to check

Step 1. Go to icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link.

Step 3: Enter your credentials

Step 4: The ICAI CA Final, Inter results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save and download the ICAI CA final and inter result 2023 for future use.

The ICAI CA group I’s inter exam took place on May 3, 6, 8, and 10, while group II’s was held on May 12, 14, and 16. The final course exam for group 1 was held on May 2, 4, 7, and 9, while group II was conducted on May 11, 13, 15, and 17, 2023. The exams were held in two shifts from 2 PM to 5 PM, and from 2 PM to 6 PM.

Meanwhile, ICAI conducted the CA foundation exam from June 24 to June 30 in two shifts from 2 pm to 5 pm. Students were given the option of writing their CA exam responses in English or Hindi. ICAI also released the Chartered Accountants foundation mock test series weeks ago on the official site to help candidates prepare for the exam.