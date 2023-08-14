ICAI Offers Relaxation for Old Programme Students to Begin 3-Year Practical Training

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that it will ease its requirements for old programmes students so they can begin their three-year practical training. Students who passed one of the groups of the intermediate exams under the previous system registered and provisionally registered in the intermediate through the direct entry route under the previous system, and converted from the intermediate (foundation and CPT route) to the intermediate (direct entry scheme) for the purpose of sitting for the exam in November 2023 have been given a relaxation.

A post regarding the same was put out on the microblogging site X, which read, “Imp. Announcement-The ICAI Central Council has decided to provide relaxation to Old Course Students to commence 3 years of PT in order to remove hardship caused to the students on account of implementation of #NSET2023."

Taking into consideration the challenges prompted to the students by the implementation of the New Scheme of Education and Training, including Conversion (Transition) Scheme, the council has offered the relaxation in the exercise of the powers granted under Regulation 205 of the Chartered Accountants Regulations, 1988.