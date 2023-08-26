ICAI Shares Notice On Exemptions For May 2024 Exams, Check Here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released a notification on its official website, icai.org addressing exemptions from appearing in CA Intermediate and CA Final exams under the New Scheme of Education and Training. The exemptions will apply to the ICAI CA May exam in 2024. For the final exam, the Council has decided to continue to provide a candidate exemption in a paper or papers granted previously under the Old/Existing Scheme for the unexpired chance(s) of the exemption in the equivalent paper(s) allowed by the Council under the New Scheme.

Furthermore, the council has decided that candidates who passed in one but not both groups of the final exam under the current scheme will be eligible for exemption in that group and will be required to appear and pass in the remaining group or papers in order to qualify for the final examination under the new scheme.

Similarly, for the Intermediate examination, the Council has decided to grant a candidate exemptions in a paper or papers “granted earlier under Old/Existing Scheme (by virtue of having secured a minimum of sixty percent marks in one or more papers in a Group/s as per the existing criteria for grant of exemption), for the unexpired chance(s) of the exemption in the corresponding paper(s) approved by the Council under New Scheme."

Furthermore, the Council has approved the ‘Unit’ scheme for candidates who have completed one of the groups under the Intermediate Examination as specified in paragraph 2A of Schedule B to the Chartered Accountants Regulations, 1988, or Professional Competence Examination (PCE), or Intermediate (Professional Competence) Examination, or Integrated Professional Competence Examination, or Intermediate (IPC) Examination, or Intermediate Examination.

Candidates are encouraged to read the entire notification in order to find out the existing papers and their corresponding papers. For further information, one can also visit the Institute of Chartered Accountancy’s (ICAI) official website.

Previously, the foundation course test had been rescheduled by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. The examination was originally scheduled to be completed by December 2023. However, the foundation course exams will now be held from December 31, 2023, to January 6, 2024. The initial foundation course dates were December 24, 26, 28, and 30, 2023. However, the announcement stated that the intermediate, final, and PQC examinations would be held as previously scheduled. Furthermore, the ICAI has ruled out any possibility of postponing other examinations.