ICAI To Introduce New Curriculum For CA Students In July

The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) is set to roll out the new chartered accountancy curriculum for CA Foundation, CA Intermediate, and CA Final levels in July. Aniket Talati, ICAI’s president, revealed that the new curriculum will be launched in July after the Centre gives its approval. He added that the launch of the new curriculum will coincide with ICAI’s 75th anniversary.

ICAI’s new curriculum will ensure that CA students will become global professionals. ICAI has realigned its curriculum with the National Education Policy 2020 in order to include multidisciplinary education and credit accumulation and transfer. This essentially means that a student will now be able to appear for one or two papers to get credits and qualifications.

“The new curriculum will have subjects like Indian constitution, philosophy, and psychology which is in line with the NEP 2020. We are going to test students on multidisciplinary aspects as we do not want it to be rote learning but rather a strong practical application-based learning. The credit transfer will be enabled through MCRAs with which a student will be able to appear for one or two papers to get credits and qualification,” Talati told Careers360.

Students now have the option of learning and qualifying at their own pace as ICAI has introduced self-paced online modules. This will provide flexibility in preparation for more than 7.5 lakh CA students who are currently registered with the institute.

In his interview with Careers360, Aniket Talati also spoke about how ICAI has tried to integrate technology with the new curriculum. ICAI has even started training registered members on emerging technologies like data science, artificial intelligence, and blockchain. These crucial technologies will be included in the new curriculum. Besides, technology will be part of all the papers. It can be said that the proposed curriculum focuses more on skill-based learning so that commerce graduates are able to gain the right skills.

