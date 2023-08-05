ICAR AIEEA, AICE PhD 2023 Answer Key Releases At icar.nta.nic.in, How To Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the answer keys for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination For Admission (AIEEA) to postgraduate courses and the All India Competitive Examinations (AICE) JRF or SRF (PhD) for the year 2023. Candidates who appeared for the examination can access the ICAR AIEEA PG 2023 answer key from the official ICAR website, icar.nta.nic.in, using their application form number and date of birth.

Conducted on July 9 across 144 examination centres spanning 88 cities across the country, the AIEEA PG 2023 and AICE JRF-SRF PhD 2023 exams saw the participation of 36,914 candidates. To address any dissatisfaction with the provided answer key, candidates have the option to challenge it by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question.

A board of subject experts will review the concerns raised by the candidates, and if a challenge is deemed valid, necessary amendments will be applied to the answer key. The final ICAR AIEEA PG result will be prepared and announced based on this revised answer key.

ICAR AIEEA Answer Key 2023: How to Download

For accessing the AIEEA answer key and response sheet, students can adhere to the subsequent steps provided below:

STEP 1: Navigate to the official ICAR AIEEA website, icar.nta.nic.in.

STEP 2: Locate and select the ICAR AIEEA answer key challenge window situated on the homepage.

STEP 3: Access your account by using either your application number and password or your application number and date of birth.

STEP 4: The AIEEA answer key for the year 2023 will appear on the screen.

STEP 5: Verify the question ID associated with the item you wish to challenge.

STEP 6: Present the requisite supporting documentation and submit the required fees.

STEP 7: Review your challenge application meticulously before final submission.

The fee to be submitted following the initiation of challenges is determined by the count of challenges put forth by the students. Aspiring candidates need to make the objection fee payment via the online payment link furnished on the official website.

ICAR AIEEA AICE JRF SRF PhD Examination: Marking Scheme

The ICAR examinations spanned a time frame of 2 hours, during which students were required to respond to a cumulative set of 120 questions. According to the provided marking scheme, each accurate response will receive four marks, while each incorrect response will incur a deduction of one mark.