ICAR AIEEA PG 2023 Admit Card Released At icar.nta.nic.in, How To Download

The admit cards for the All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA PG) 2023 and the All India Competitive Examinations (AICE) JRF or SRF (PhD) 2023 have been published by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The ICAR AIEEA PG and AICE JRF hall ticket 2023 are available for download at the exam’s official website, icar.nta.nic.in, for those who have submitted applications.

In an official release, the NTA stated, “The Candidates can download their Admit cards for the said Examination from the official Website: https://icar.nta.nic.in by using their Application Form Number and Date of Birth and are advised to read the instructions contained therein carefully."

For admission to agriculture programmes, the AIEEA PG 2023 and AICE JRF-SRF PhD 2023 tests will be held on July 9. The PG test will be held from 10 AM to 12 PM, while the PhD entrance exam will be held from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

ICAR AIEEA PG 2023 Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: To obtain the admit card, go to the official website icar.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads “ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) -2023 Admit Card"/ “ICAR AIEEA (PG) - 2023 Admit Card" on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill out the details requested, such as your application number and your date of birth.

Step 4: The screen will display the ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) -2023 admit card.

Step 5: Download your ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) -2023 admit card and retain a copy for future records.

Candidates should also be mindful that the Admit Card is only issued provisionally, subject to meeting the qualifying requirements. The candidate must not tamper with the Admit Card or modify any of the information on it. The issuance of an admit card does not, however, guarantee admission. Subsequent phases in the admissions process will involve detailed scrutiny of the candidates eligibility.

The press release further stated that applicants should keep in touch with the NTA websites icar.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in for the most recent examination-related information and updates.