ICAR AIEEA PG 2023 Registration Begins At icar.nta.nic.in, Apply Till June 16

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online application process for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research All India Entrance Examination for Admission (ICAR AIEEA) 2023. Candidates can fill out and submit the ICAR AIEEA 2023 registration form on the official website at icar.nta.nic.in. The last date to apply for the ICAR AIEEA 2023 is June 16 up to 5 PM. The deadline for successful transaction of fee via Credit Card/Debit Card/Net Banking /UPI is June 16 up to 11:50 PM.

The correction in particulars of the ICAR AIEEA 2023 application form can be done from June 18 to June 20. The official schedule of the entrance exam will be issued in due course. The ICAR All India Entrance Examination for Admission is conducted every year by the NTA for candidates seeking admission to more than 15,000 UG and 11,000 PG seats across 75 agricultural universities in India.

ICAR AIEEA 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website at icar.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Scroll down to the ‘Candidate Activity’ section and locate the ‘Application For ICAR AIEEA (PG) – 2023’ link.

Step 3: Click on the link to access the application portal.

Step 4: On the registration page, click on ‘new registration’ and provide the necessary details to create your account.

Step 5: Once registered, fill in the application form with accurate information. Make sure to generate an “application number" for reference.

Step 6: Upload the required scanned documents as per the instructions provided.

Step 7: Proceed to pay the prescribed application fee through the available payment options.

Step 8: After submitting the form, download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Step 9: Make sure to keep a copy of the completed ICAR form for your records.

According to the rules set by NTA, the ICAR AIEEA 2023 will be conducted in the English language only. The exam will be administered in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. NTA will conduct the ICAR AIEEA PG 2023 for a duration of 120 minutes. The exam paper will have multiple choice questions (MCQ) and cross-matching type questions. There will be a total of 160 questions which includes 150 MCQ and 10 cross-matching questions.

For every correct answer in the MCQ section, 4 marks will be awarded and for a wrong answer, one mark will be deducted. Meanwhile, for every correct answer in the Cross Matching Type Questions – five marks will be given. At the same time, some marks will be deducted for a wrong answer.