ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE PhD Results 2023 Declared at icar.nta.nic.in, Steps to Download 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Competitive Examination or AICE JRF/SRF (PhD) as well the All India Entrance Examination for Admission-Postgraduate (AIEEA PG) 2023. Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website of ICAR at icar.nta.nic.in. Candidates will have to enter their application number, date of birth, and security pin on the login window to access the scorecards of the entrance exams.

“About 852 for PG and 284 for PhD answer key challenges were received out of which 285 for PG and 194 for PhD were the unique challenges. Challenges were shown to the concerned subject experts. Based on their feedback and after incorporating the changes, the final answer keys were prepared which were used in preparing the result of ICAR - AIEEA (PG) and AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.),” NTA mentioned in the result notice.

The ICAR AIEEA PG and AICE JRF/SRF (PhD) exams were conducted on July 9 at 144 centres across 88 cities. The AIEEA PG exam was held in the morning shift from 10 am to 12 noon and the AICE JRF/SRF (PhD) exam was conducted in the afternoon shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. This year, a total of 37,119 candidates registered for the exam, out of which 33,828 appeared for it.

Weeks after the exam, candidates were allowed to challenge the provisional answer key from August 3 to 5. The National Testing Agency also released the question papers as well as recorded responses to the computer-based tests.

ICAR AIEEA PG And AICE JRF/SRF (PhD) Result 2023: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to ICAR’s official website at icar.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the ‘AIEEA (PG)’ and ‘AICE-JRF/SRF (PhD) – 2023’ result links (as required).

Step 3: As a new page opens, enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: The ICAR results 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the result.

According to reports, the ICAR results 2023 have been declared now, while the overall merit/rank list will be issued separately by NTA for every major subject. Candidates are requested to refer to the e-prospectus as well as the admission procedure that has been hosted on the official website of ICAR for any further course of action with reference to their admission process.