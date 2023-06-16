ICAR PG Entrance Exam 2023 Registration Dates Extended Till June 23

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline to submit the online application for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). As per the official notice, the last date to apply for ICAR entrance examinations for AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF(Ph.D) is June 23, up till 11:50 pm. Candidates who wish to apply can visit the official website at icar.nta.nic.in.

The last date to submit the online fee is June 23 until 11:50 pm. Candidates will have the opportunity to make corrections to their application form from June 25 to 27.

ICAR AIEEA 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: To be eligible for the ICAR AIEEA, candidates must have successfully completed their bachelor’s degree. Candidates belonging to the general and OBC categories must have a minimum aggregate mark of 60 per cent, while candidates from the SC and ST categories must have a minimum aggregate mark of 50 per cent.

Age limit: Candidates must be at least 19 years of age as of August 31.

ICAR AIEEA 2023: How to apply

Step 1 - Visit the official website icar.nta.nic.in.

Step 2 - Go to the “Candidate Activity" section and click on the registration link.

Step 3 - Complete the registration process by providing the required information and creating your account.

Step 4 - Fill up the application form with all the necessary details.

Step 5 - Upload the required documents as specified in the application guidelines.

Step 6 - Pay the application fee using the available payment methods.

Step 7 - Submit the application form, download and take a printout of it for future reference.

“Online submission of applications for the above-mentioned examination is in progress at icar.nta.nic.in from 22.05.2023 onwards. It has been decided to extend the last date for submission of the online application form for the ICAR Entrance Examinations-2023 [AIEEA(PG) and AICE JRF/SRF(Ph.D)], enabling the aspiring candidate(s) to apply for the said exam,” reads the official notification.