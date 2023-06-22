ICAR PG, PhD Exam Dates Announced, to Begin Next Month

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the postgraduate and PhD entrance exam dates for admission to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). The ICAR AIEEA PG and ICAR AIEEA PhD test will be held on July 9, 2023. The exam will be held in 89 cities across the country. The ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) will be conducted in English.

The icar.nta.nic.in website will host the ICAR AIEEA 2023 admit cards and candidates will need their application numbers and passwords or dates of birth to download and access the ICAR 2023 hall tickets. “The date of Advance City Intimation and Release of Admit Card will be announced later on,” reads the notification.

As soon as NTA issues the ICAR PG and PhD entrance exam admit cards, the candidates will have to check their names, photographs and signatures are correctly printed or not.

The exams will be conducted for admission to the Post Graduate and Doctoral Degree Programmes of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) for the academic session 2023-24. Meanwhile, the online application window is open till June 23 up to 5.00 PM. The correction window will be open from June 25 to 27, 2023.

ICAR Entrance Exam 2023: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website icar.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Under Candidate Activity, click on the registration link for the desired course

Step 3: Register and fill up the application

Step 4: Upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit the form

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference.

The ICAR entrance exam will be a Computer Based Test and the exam pattern will include Objective type with Multiple Choice questions. Candidates will be getting two hours to finish the question paper and the language will be English.

ICAR AIEEA-qualified candidates will become eligible for admission to 75 agricultural universities in the country including 64 state agricultural, veterinary, horticultural, and fisheries universities, four ICAR-deemed universities, three central agricultural universities, and four central universities having faculty of agriculture.