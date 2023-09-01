ICG Recruitment 2023: Registrations For 46 Assistant Commandant Posts Begins Today

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has invited applications for the post of Assistant Commandant - 02/2024 batch. Candidates can register online via the official website at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. As per the recruitment notice, the registration process will start today, September 1 and will conclude on September 15. Through this recruitment drive, ICG will fill up a total of 46 posts in the organisation.

“All candidates are to give five preferences for examination city in the application for Stage-I process. Candidates are to fill first choice within 30 kms from the present/ communication residence,” read the official recruitment notice. “If no ‘examination city’ is located within 30 kms from the current address then the nearest “examination city” from the present address has to be the first choice of the candidate,” the notice adds.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Assistant Commandant (General Duty):25 posts

Assistant Commandant (Technical): 20 posts

Assistant Commandant (Law): 1 post

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023: Documents To Be Uploaded

–– Recent passport-size photograph.

–– Candidate’s scanned signature image.

–– Scanned left and right thumb impression image.

–– Class 10 mark sheet or Date of Birth (DoB) certificate.

–– Valid identity proof (such as an Aadhaar card, Passport, PAN card, or Voter ID).

–– Service certificate/NOC (if the applicant is serving ICG Personnel including civilians).

–– Domicile Certificate.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023: Application Fees

When applying for the ICG Assistant Commandant vacancies, candidates need to pay an examination fee of Rs 250. Whereas the SC/ST candidates have been exempted from payment of fee. The payment must be made online by using net banking or by using Master/ Visa/Maestro/ Credit/ RuPay/Debit Card/UPI.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Candidates applying for the Assistant Commandants posts will be selected on the basis of an all-India order of merit that will be based on the performance of applicants in several stages of the exam as well as the number of openings available for the post.

The several stages in the selection process include Stage I Computer Based Examination, Stage II Preliminary Selection Board (PSB), Stage III Final Selection Board (FSB), Stage IV (Medical Examination) and Stage V (Induction).

All candidates should keep in mind that clearing of Stage I, II, III, IV and V is essential for recruitment in ICG. During the various stages of the exam, all candidates will be subjected to biometrics, photo identification, and document/certificate verification.