ICMAI CMA 2023 Registration Deadline Extended to August 10

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has extended the registration deadlines for the ICMAI Certified Management Accountant (CMA) foundation, intermediate, and final courses for the December 2023 session. Now, candidates who haven’t yet submitted their applications now have the opportunity to submit their applications at icmai.in on or before August 10. Earlier, the deadline for registration was July 31. While September 15 is the deadline for revalidating coaching clearance for intermediate and final courses for December 2023.

ICMAI CMA December 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants for the CMA Intermediate program must hold a bachelor’s degree and have passed the intermediate course offered by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. The CMA final exam will only be open to candidates who have completed the CMA intermediate exam, on the other hand. For the CMA foundation exam for December 2023, candidates who have completed class 10 or class 12 or who have passed the 12 or equivalent exam are eligible to apply.

ICMAI CMA December 2023: Documents required for online registration

— Attested Copy of Matriculation Certificate

— Attested copy of 10+2 Marks Sheet

— Three Passport size photographs (All three must be pasted on the application form, and identity card and one to be attached with the application)

ICMAI CMA December 2023: How to Apply

To register for the CMA December 2023 session, applicants need to follow the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Visit ICAI CMA official website — icmai.in

Step 2: Tap on the ‘Online Admission tab’.

Step 3: Choose the CMA course level you want to enroll in.

Step 4: Fill out the application form.

Step 5: Make the admission fee payment.

ICMAI CMA December 2023: Application Fee

CMA Foundation - Rs 6,000

CMA Intermediate- Rs 23,100

CMA Final -Rs 25,000

Candidates who want to take the December session exam must submit their applications by August 10. All the students must submit their properly completed postal application forms to their local regional councils/chapters together with any necessary supporting documentation and remittances.