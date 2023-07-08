ICMAI CMA Admit Card Released For Foundation, Final, Intermediate Exams 2023; Check Steps To Download

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) released the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) admit card 2023 on July 7. Candidates who are preparing for the CMA final, intermediate and foundation exams this year can now download their hall tickets from the official website of ICMAI aticmai.in. According to the schedule, the ICMAI CMA 2023 exams will be conducted from July 15 to July 22. The intermediate exams will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm while the exams for final will take place from 10 am to 1 pm.

The CMA Foundation exam 2023 is scheduled on July 16 and will be held in two shifts. The first shift is from 10 am to 12 noon while the second shift will take place from 2 pm to 4 pm. To access the ICMAI CMA admit card 2023, candidates will have to enter their registration number on the login window. Candidates can refer the below mentioned steps to download the ICMAI CMA 2023 admit card online.

ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2023: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of ICMAI aticmai.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads – ‘Admit Card for Foundation, Intermediate and Final Examination of June 2023 Term’ on the homepage.

Step 3: As a new page opens, enter your registration number and click on login.

Step 4: The ICMAI CMA 2023 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: View and download the hall ticket.

After downloading the CMA admit cards, candidates are advised to check all the details mentioned on it. In case of any discrepancy, candidates must immediately inform the concerned authorities.

ICMAI CMA Final 2023: Exam Schedule

- Corporate Laws & Compliance (P-13) Subject (Syllabus 2016): July 15

- Corporate and Economic Laws (P-13) Subject (Syllabus 2022): July 15

- Corporate Financial Reporting (P-17) Subject (Syllabus 2016): July 16

-Cost and Management Audit (P-17) Subject (Syllabus 2022): July 16

- Strategic Financial Management (P-14) Subject (Syllabus 2016): July 17

- Strategic Financial Management (P-14) Subject (Syllabus 2022): July 17

-Indirect Tax Laws & Practice (P-18) Subject (Syllabus 2016): July 18

-Corporate Financial Reporting (P-18) Subject (Syllabus 2022): July 18

-Strategic Cost Management – Decision Making (P-15) Subject (Syllabus 2016): July 19

-Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation (P-15) Subject (Syllabus 2022): July 19

-Cost & Management Audit (P-19) Subject (Syllabus 2016): July 20

- Indirect Tax Laws and Practice (P-19) Subject (Syllabus 2022): July 20

-Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation (P-16) Subject (Syllabus 2016): July 21

-Strategic Cost Management (P-16) Subject (Syllabus 2022): July 21

-Strategic Performance Management and Business Valuation (P-20) Subject (Syllabus 2016): July 22

-Electives (Any one of three Papers)(i) Strategic Performance Management and Business Valuation (P-20A)(ii) Risk Management in Banking and Insurance (P-20B)(iii) Entrepreneurship and Start-up (P-20C) Subject (Syllabus 2022): July 22.