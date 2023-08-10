CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023UP School NewsGSEB HSC Supplementary Gurugram SchoolsAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » ICMAI CMA Final, Foundation, Inter Exam Dates for December 2023 Announced at icmai.in
2-MIN READ

ICMAI CMA Final, Foundation, Inter Exam Dates for December 2023 Announced at icmai.in

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 10, 2023, 13:17 IST

New Delhi, India

On August 9, the ICMAI extended the online registration date for the Certified Management Accountant 2023 till August 17 (Representative Image)

On August 9, the ICMAI extended the online registration date for the Certified Management Accountant 2023 till August 17 (Representative Image)

The CMA final and intermediate exams will be held from December 10 to December 17. The CMA foundation exams will be conducted on December 17 in two shifts

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) issued the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) schedule for intermediate, foundation, and final exams. The exam dates have been released for the December 2023 session. As per the official dates, the CMA final and intermediate exams will be held from December 10 to December 17. The CMA final exam will be conducted from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, and the CMA intermediate exam is scheduled from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

The CMA foundation exams will be conducted on December 17 in two shifts. The first shift is from 10 AM to 12 PM and the second shift will take place from 2 PM to 4 PM.

On August 9, the ICMAI extended the online registration date for the Certified Management Accountant 2023 till August 17. Those who want to appear for the CMA December 2023 exams can submit their applications and check the exam schedule on the official website at icmai.in.

ICMAICMA Final December 2023: Exam Dates

DateSubject (Syllabus 2016)Subject (Syllabus 2016)
December 10Corporate Laws & Compliance (P-13)Corporate and Economic Laws (P-13)
December 11Corporate Financial Reporting (P-17)Cost and Management Audit (P-17)
December 12Strategic Financial Management (P-14)Strategic Financial Management (P-14)
December 13Indirect Tax Laws & Practice (P-18)Corporate Financial Reporting (P-18)
December 14Strategic Cost Management – Decision Making (P-15)Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation (P-15)
December 15Cost & Management Audit (P-19)Indirect Tax Laws and Practice (P-19)
December 16Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation (P-16)Strategic Cost Management (P-16)
December 17Strategic Performance Management and Business Valuation (P-20)Electives (Any one of three Papers)

(i) Strategic Performance Management and Business Valuation (P-20A)

(ii) Risk Management in Banking and Insurance (P-20B)

(iii) Entrepreneurship and Start-up (P-20C)

ICMAICMA Intermediate December 2023: Exam Dates

DateSubject (Syllabus 2016)Subject (Syllabus 2016)
December 10Financial Accounting (P-05)Business Laws and Ethics (P-05)
December 11Operations Management & Strategic Management (P-09)Operations Management and Strategic Management (P-09)
December 12Laws & Ethics (P-06)Financial Accounting (P-06)
December 13Cost & Management Accounting and Financial Management (P-10) Corporate Accounting and Auditing (P-10)
December 14Direct Taxation (P-07)Direct and Indirect Taxation (P-07)
December 15Indirect Taxation (P-11)Financial Management and Business Data Analytics (P-11)
December 16Cost Accounting (P-08) Cost Accounting (P-08)
December 17Company Accounts & Audit (P-12)Management Accounting (P-12)

ICMAICMA Foundation December 2023: Exam Dates

DateOld Syllabus 2016New Syllabus 2022
December 17Morning Shift 

Paper 1 - Fundamentals of Economics and Management

Paper 2 - Fundamentals of Accounting

Afternoon Shift 

Paper 1 - Fundamentals of Law and Ethics

Paper 2 - Fundamentals of Business Mathematics and Statistics

Morning Shift 

Paper 3 - Fundamentals of Business Laws and Business Communication

Paper 4 - Fundamentals of Financial and Cost Accounting

Afternoon Shift 

Paper 3 - Fundamentals of Business Mathematics and Statistics

Paper 2 - Fundamentals of Business Economics and Management

Tags:
  1. ICMAI
first published:August 10, 2023, 13:17 IST
last updated:August 10, 2023, 13:17 IST