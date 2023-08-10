ICMAI CMA Final, Foundation, Inter Exam Dates for December 2023 Announced at icmai.in

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) issued the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) schedule for intermediate, foundation, and final exams. The exam dates have been released for the December 2023 session. As per the official dates, the CMA final and intermediate exams will be held from December 10 to December 17. The CMA final exam will be conducted from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, and the CMA intermediate exam is scheduled from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

The CMA foundation exams will be conducted on December 17 in two shifts. The first shift is from 10 AM to 12 PM and the second shift will take place from 2 PM to 4 PM.

On August 9, the ICMAI extended the online registration date for the Certified Management Accountant 2023 till August 17. Those who want to appear for the CMA December 2023 exams can submit their applications and check the exam schedule on the official website at icmai.in.

ICMAICMA Final December 2023: Exam Dates

Date Subject (Syllabus 2016) Subject (Syllabus 2016) December 10 Corporate Laws & Compliance (P-13) Corporate and Economic Laws (P-13) December 11 Corporate Financial Reporting (P-17) Cost and Management Audit (P-17) December 12 Strategic Financial Management (P-14) Strategic Financial Management (P-14) December 13 Indirect Tax Laws & Practice (P-18) Corporate Financial Reporting (P-18) December 14 Strategic Cost Management – Decision Making (P-15) Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation (P-15) December 15 Cost & Management Audit (P-19) Indirect Tax Laws and Practice (P-19) December 16 Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation (P-16) Strategic Cost Management (P-16) December 17 Strategic Performance Management and Business Valuation (P-20) Electives (Any one of three Papers) (i) Strategic Performance Management and Business Valuation (P-20A) (ii) Risk Management in Banking and Insurance (P-20B) (iii) Entrepreneurship and Start-up (P-20C)

ICMAICMA Intermediate December 2023: Exam Dates

Date Subject (Syllabus 2016) Subject (Syllabus 2016) December 10 Financial Accounting (P-05) Business Laws and Ethics (P-05) December 11 Operations Management & Strategic Management (P-09) Operations Management and Strategic Management (P-09) December 12 Laws & Ethics (P-06) Financial Accounting (P-06) December 13 Cost & Management Accounting and Financial Management (P-10) Corporate Accounting and Auditing (P-10) December 14 Direct Taxation (P-07) Direct and Indirect Taxation (P-07) December 15 Indirect Taxation (P-11) Financial Management and Business Data Analytics (P-11) December 16 Cost Accounting (P-08) Cost Accounting (P-08) December 17 Company Accounts & Audit (P-12) Management Accounting (P-12)

ICMAICMA Foundation December 2023: Exam Dates