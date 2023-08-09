ICMAI CMA Foundation June 2023 Results to be Announced Soon, Where to Check

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) is most likely to announce the results of the CMA foundation exams of June 2023 by today or tomorrow. CMA Padmanabhan H Pappaniob informed the candidates that those who have appeared for the CMA Foundation June 2023 examinations will be able to check their results before 10th August as per their requests. The candidates can check their results on ICMAI’s official website, icmai.in.

CMA Padmanabhan H Pappaniob tweeted informing the candidates about the results. He wrote, “With CmaRakeshSingh Sir always, ICAICMA dearest ones suggested President & team Council declare results of Foundation Course at least 3 days before 10th August to ensure admission to CMA Main Course.” (sic)

He ensured the candidates who have been appealing to get the results of CMA Foundation before August 10, will be granted and the institute will announce the results 3 days before the said date.

ICMAI CMA Foundation June 2023: Steps to check the results

Step 1 - Visit the official website of the ICMAI

Step 2 - On the website, go to the home page of the results section.

Step 3 - Click on the CMA foundation June 2023 results link under the results section.

Step 4 - Enter the login details with your valid CMA foundation identification number.

Step 5 - After submitting the details, you can view your results.

Step 6 - Click on the download tab to download the results for further use.

The CMA foundation June 2023 exam was conducted on July 16 in two shifts. There were 4 papers on subjects- fundamentals of laws and ethics, fundamentals of business mathematics and statistics, fundamentals of accounting, and fundamentals of economics and management. The institute conducted two papers in the first session in the morning (10 AM to 12 PM) and the next two papers were conducted in the second session (2 PM to 4 PM).

The marking scheme for the CMA foundation June 2023 examination was 2 marks for each correct option. As there were 50 multiple-choice questions so the highest marks a candidate can score were 100. A candidate should at least score a minimum of 40 per cent in each subject and should get above 50 per cent as a total aggregate in all subjects to pass the examinations.