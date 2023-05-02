ICSE 10th Board Result 2023 LIVE Update: CISCE to Release Class 10 Results Soon, Check Update

CHANGE LANGUAGE
ICSE 10th Board Result 2023 Live Update: According to media reports, the ICSE Board 10th Reuslt 2023 would be released on May 10, although no date has been set by the board

Curated By: Damini Solanki

News18.com

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 13:52 IST

New Delhi, India

ICSE 10th Board Result 2023 Live Update: Students will be able to view and download the CISCE results 2023 from the official website- cisce.org (Representative image)

ICSE 10th Board Result 2023 Live Update: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will likely announce the results for the Indian Certificate of School Examination (ICSE) for class 10 in May. To check the ICSE 2023 results, schools can use their registration ID and password to access the Careers portal of the council. On the other hand, students will be able to view and download the CISCE results 2023 from the official website- cisce.org.

According to media reports, the ICSE Board 10th Reuslt 2023 would be released on May 10, although no date has been set by the board. According to the Read More

Key Events

May 02, 2023 13:52 IST

ICSE 10th Board Result 2023: List of Websites to Check

  • cisce.org
  • results.cisce.org
  • results.nic.in.
May 02, 2023 13:50 IST

ICSE Result 2023: What to Check in Marksheet?

After the results are out, students need to ensure their online marksheet is correct and error-free. Basic things to check include –

— Name and personal details

— School, exam centre names

— Pass/fail status

— Percentage calculation, Marks total

— Final result calculation

May 02, 2023 13:46 IST

CISCE ICSE Results 2023: How to Check via DigiLocker

In case of high traffic on the official website of CISCE, students have the option of taking this alternative method to check their scores.

Step 1. Open digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2. Login using your accounts’ credentials.

Step 3. Click on the CISCE link under the education tab.

Step 4. Select ‘CISCE Class 10 or Class 12 result 2022′

Step 5. Your marksheet will now be displayed on the screen.

Step 6. Download and take the printout of the same.

May 02, 2023 13:44 IST

CISCE ICSE Results 2023: Check via SMS

Step 1. Open a new message dialog box on your mobile

Step 2. Type ICSE followed by your Unique ID. For example, ICSE 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID)

Step 3. Send the SMS to 0924808288

Step 4. You will receive an SMS displaying your result

May 02, 2023 13:43 IST

CISCE ICSE Results 2023: How to Dowload

Once released, students can check their marks at cisce.org by following these steps –

Step 1: Visit the official website – cisce.org

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

May 02, 2023 13:41 IST

ICSE Results 2023: Meet Last Year's Toppers

Four students including three girls and one boy student have jointly secured the first rank. All these students have obtained 99.80% marks, each.

Rank 1: Hargun Kaur Matharu from St Mary’s School in Pune

Rank 1: Anika Gupta from Sheiling House School in Kanpur

Rank 1: Kanishka Mittal from City Montessori school, Kanpur Road, Lucknow

Rank 1: Pushkar Tripathi from Jesus and Mary School and college Balrampur

May 02, 2023 13:39 IST

When will the ICSE Result 2023 Class 10th toppers list be released?

After the CICSE Class 10th exam result is declared, the toppers list will be released soon after.

May 02, 2023 13:26 IST

When will CISCE 10th result 2023 be released?

Results will be declared by May, however, there has been no official confirmation by the board yet. As per media reports, it could be out by May 10.

May 02, 2023 13:16 IST

Documents needed to check ICSE Result 2023 Class 10th?

Students will be able to check their results by entering their login credentials — roll number and date of birth, as mentioned on the admit card. The Class 10 board exam began with English Paper 1 and ended on March 29 with Biology – Science Paper 3.

May 02, 2023 13:00 IST

ICSE 10th Board Result 2023: Pass Percentage Over The Years

CISCE reported an overall pass percentage of 99.38 in the ISC exams held in the 2022 academic year, with 18 students attaining the first rank in class 12. On the other hand, the CISCE report indicated an overall pass percentage of 99.97 for class 10. Notably, Girls outperformed boys in both classes. Unlike CBSE, the CISCE Board gave the same weightage to last year’s term 1 and term 2 exams.

May 02, 2023 12:49 IST

ICSE 10th Board Result 2023: Websites to Check

To check the ICSE and ISC 2023 results, schools can use their registration ID and password to access the Careers portal of the council. On the other hand, students will be able to view and download the CISCE results 2023 from the official website- cisce.org.

May 02, 2023 12:46 IST

ICSE 10th Board Result 2023: When Was Exam Conducted?

According to the CISCE, the board exams for ICSE 10th 2023 were conducted from February 27 to March 25, while the ISC 12th 2023 exams were held between February 13 and March 31. The council had announced the timetables for the Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams and confirmed that the results for ICSE and ISC would be likely declared in May 2023.

May 02, 2023 12:44 IST

ICSE 10th Board Result 2023: What to Do Unhappy With Result?

Students who fail to obtain passing marks will be able to apply for rechecking of their answer sheets. If they are still unable to clear the exams, they will need to appear for the compartment exams which will be conducted in July 2023. Students will only need to appear for exams of the subjects they have failed. If they pass, they can get admission to higher classes and courses in this academic session, but if they fail again, they will have to repeat class 10th.

May 02, 2023 12:42 IST

ICSE 10th Board Result 2023: What happened last year?

The CISCE has successfully conducted the ISC Class 12 Examinations 2023 with the English language paper being the first and the environmental science paper being the last. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, CISCE split the ISC Exam into two semesters in 2022 and students got their results based on their performance in both semesters on July 24. However, for the academic year 2022-23, the ISC Result 2023 will be announced in May 2023 itself.

May 02, 2023 12:30 IST

ICSE 10th Board Result 2023: Steps to check via SMS

If one wishes to receive the results on their mobile phones, they can send an SMS with the text “ICSE UniqueID” to 9248082883.

May 02, 2023 12:29 IST

ICSE 10th Board Result 2023 Soon, How to Check?

Step 1: Firstly, you need to visit the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) at cisce.org.

Step 2: Then, you need to select the course code as ICSE and enter their ICSE Candidate UID, Index number, and Captcha as displayed.

Step 3: The results will be displayed instantly, and candidates can click on “Print ICSE Result” to download a copy of their mark sheet.

May 02, 2023 12:27 IST

CISCE 10th Result Likely in May? Here's What We Know

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) is set to announce the results for the Indian Certificate of School Examination (ICSE) for Class 10 and the Indian School Certificate (ISC) for Class 12 by this month. Once out, it will be available on the official website- cisce.org.

CISCE, the board exams for ICSE 10th 2023 were conducted from February 27 to March 25. The council had announced the timetables for the Class 10 annual exams and confirmed that the results for ICSE would be likely declared in May 2023.

Students who fail to obtain passing marks will be able to apply for rechecking of their answer sheets. If they are still unable to clear the exams, they will need to appear for the compartment exams which will be conducted in July 2023. Students will only need to appear for exams of the subjects they have failed. If they pass, they can get admission to higher classes and courses in this academic session, but if they fail again, they will have to repeat class 10th.

