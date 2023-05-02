ICSE 10th Board Result 2023 LIVE Update: CISCE to Release Class 10 Results Soon, Check Update

ICSE 10th Board Result 2023 Live Update: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will likely announce the results for the Indian Certificate of School Examination (ICSE) for class 10 in May. To check the ICSE 2023 results, schools can use their registration ID and password to access the Careers portal of the council. On the other hand, students will be able to view and download the CISCE results 2023 from the official website- cisce.org.

