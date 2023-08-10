ICSE 10th Compartment Results to be Declared Today at 3 PM on cisce.org

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will release the ICSE compartment result 2023 today, August 10 at 3 pm. On the official website, cisce.org, students who appeared for the ICSE compartment or improvement examination will be able to download their results. The scorecard of the candidates who took the ICSE 2023 compartment or improvement test will be issued to the schools.

CISCE ISCE CLASS 10TH RESULT 2023: STEPS TO CHECK

Step 1- Visit the official website, cisce.org

Step 2- On the homepage, check for the link which mentions “Download ISCE Class 10th Result 2023.

Step 3- The login information for each student must be entered, including the captcha code, Unique ID (Unique Identification Number), and Index Number.

Step 4- On the screen, CISCE ISCE (Class 10) Result 2023 will be displayed.

Step 5- Take a printout of the CISCE ISCE Result 2023 and download it for your records.

CISCE ISCE CLASS 10TH RESULTS 2023: IMPORTANT DETAILS ON MARK SHEETS

On the mark sheet for the ISCE compartment result, the following information will be listed:

-Name of the candidate along with roll number

-Subjects appeared for and marks acquired

Students can download the soft copy but it is must for them to collect valid results from school authorities. Candidates who will pass the compartment test and whose overall results change from Pass Certificate Not Awarded (PCNA) to Pass Certificate Awarded (PCA) are advised by the council to send the previous statement of marks in its original form back to CISCE via their school. Following receipt of the original statement of results, the updated statement of results and pass certificate will be issued to the candidates’ schools.

The ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 compartment and improvement exams were held from July 12 to July 19, 2023. From February 27 to March 29, 2023, the council administered the ICSE Class 10 exams, and from February 13 to March 31, 2023, the ISC Class 12 exams. In total, 98,505 students registered for the ISC 12th examinations in 2023; of them, 96.93% were declared pass candidates. In contrast, 237,631 students registered for the ICSE Class 10 exam; of those, 98.94% were deemed successful candidates.