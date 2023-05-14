CISCE Class 10 And 12 Result 2023: Websites To Check Results, Steps To Download

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is set to release the ICSE and ISC Board Exam Result 2023 today, May 15 at 3 PM. Once the result is declared, students can check their scores on the official website of CISCE at cisce.org. To access the ICSE Class 10 and ISC class 12 results, students will have to enter their index number, and Unique ID number along with the captcha code on the result portal.

Soon after the CISCE result 2023 is declared, the toppers list and overall pass percentage of candidates will be announced.

Apart from the main website, candidates can check their marks on other online portals including results.cisce.org and results.nic.in. The CISCE board results 2023 will also be available via SMS and Digilocker/ Umang app. It is to be noted that the Council will issue the statement of marks as well as the passing certificate for all candidates who registered for the Board Exams.

CISCE Class 10th and 12th: How to Check Online

Step 1: Go to CISCE’s official website at cisce.org

Step 2: Search and click on the ICSE / ISC Results 2023 link.

Step 3: On the new window, enter the index number and unique ID.

Step 4: The Class 10/ Class 12 Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the ICSE or ISC Result 2023.

Step 6: Take a printout of Class 10 and Class 12 Result for future records.

top videos

Following the release of the Class 10 and Class 12 results, students can download their mark sheets from Digilocker or else can collect them from their schools. The statement of marks and pass certificate will be digitally signed and available on the DigiLocker app within 48 hours of the CISCE results being announced.

Students who fail to secure passing marks can appear for the compartmental exams. The details of the compartment exam will be announced in due course of time.