ICSE Result 2023 Class 10th Latest Updates: How To Check Results At cisce.org

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) is expected to announce the results for the Indian Certificate of School Examination (ICSE) for Class 10 and the Indian School Certificate (ISC) for Class 12 . To check the ICSE and ISC 2023 results, schools can use their registration ID and password to access the Careers portal of the council. On the other hand, students will be able to view and download the CISCE results 2023 from the official website- cisce.org.

The ICSE 10th 2023 board exams were administered from February 27 to March 25, and the ISC 12th 2023 exams were administered from February 13 to March 31. The council affirmed that the results for ICSE and ISC would probably be released in May 2023.

ICSE Result 2023 Class 10th Latest Updates

May 2, 2023, 1.50 pm: How to check ICSE 10th Board Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) at cisce.org.

Step 2: Select the course code as ICSE and enter ICSE Candidate UID, Index number, and Captcha as displayed.

Step 3: The results will be displayed instantly, and candidates can click on “Print ICSE Result” to download a copy of their mark sheet.

May 2, 2023, 1.44 pm: If one wishes to receive the results on their mobile phones, they can send an SMS with the text “ICSE Unique ID” to 9248082883.

May 2, 2023, 1.40 pm: Students who fail to obtain passing marks will be able to apply for rechecking of their answer sheets. If they are still unable to clear the exams, they will need to appear for the compartment exams which will be conducted in July 2023. Students will only need to appear for exams of the subjects they have failed.

May 2, 2023, 1.35 pm: According to the CISCE, the board exams for ICSE 10th 2023 were conducted from February 27 to March 25, while the ISC 12th 2023 exams were held between February 13 and March 31. The council had announced the timetables for the Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams and confirmed that the results for ICSE and ISC would be likely declared in May 2023.

May 2, 2023, 1.30 pm: To check the ICSE and ISC 2023 results, schools can use their registration ID and password to access the Careers portal of the council. On the other hand, students will be able to view and download the CISCE results 2023 from the official website- cisce.org.

May 2, 2023, 1.25 pm: CISCE reported an overall pass percentage of 99.38 in the ISC exams held in the 2022 academic year, with 18 students attaining the first rank in class 12. On the other hand, the CISCE report indicated an overall pass percentage of 99.97 for class 10.

May 2, 2023, 1: 20 pm: Students will be able to check their results by entering their login credentials — roll number and date of birth, as mentioned on the admit card. The Class 10 board exam began with English Paper 1 and ended on March 29 with Biology – Science Paper 3.

May 2, 2023, 1.17 pm: Students will only need to appear for exams of the subjects they have failed. If they pass, they can get admission to higher classes and courses in this academic session, but if they fail again, they will have to repeat class 10th.

May 2, 1.10 pm: Students who fail to obtain passing marks will be able to apply for re- evaluation of their answer sheets. If they are still unable to clear the exams, they will need to appear for the compartment exams which will be conducted in July 2023.

May 2, 2023, 1.02 pm: The exact date to release the ICSE Board Results is not shared by the board authorities. However, it is anticipated the board can release the result in May.

ICSE Result 2023 Class 10th: FAQs

Where to check ICSE Result 2023 Class 10th?

Results will be released on the official website at cisce.org.

Documents needed to check ICSE Result 2023 Class 10th?

Students will be able to check their results by entering their login credentials — roll number and date of birth, as mentioned on the admit card.

When will CISCE 10th result 2023 be released?

Results will be declared by May, however, there has been no official confirmation by the board yet.

When will the ICSE Result 2023 Class 10th toppers list be released?

After the result is declared, the toppers list will be released soon after.

How many marks are required to pass the CICSE Class 10th exams?

To pass the class 10th exams, a students must score at least 33 per cent in each subject.

