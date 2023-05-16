ICSE Results 2023: Ovarian Tumour Fails To Deter Mumbai Student Who Got 99.2%

Ritika Barat, a 17-year-old student from Mumbai’s Ryan International School, had a tough time leading up to her ICSE 2023 exams. While her peers were busy preparing, she was dealing with an ovarian tumour that landed her in the hospital for weeks. Despite the fear and uncertainty, Ritika refused to give up on her dream of acing the exam and making her family and school proud. She underwent an emergency operation just days before the exam and was discharged with little time to spare. Despite feeling weak and tired, Ritika summoned all her strength and appeared for the exam, determined to achieve her goal. Her indomitable spirit is an inspiration to all those facing challenges on their path to success.

“In spite of all the mental and physical agony I was in, my family, principal and school teachers came to my support and motivated me to be strong. I made up my mind to not let my situation become an excuse and a cause of regret in the future. No matter how much you study, life gives you the best lesson,” she said, as per a report in Hindustan Times.

Against all odds, Ritika Barat achieved an outstanding score of 99.2% in her ICSE Class 10 exams, becoming one of the city’s top scorers. This remarkable feat is made even more impressive considering the challenging circumstances she faced.

Despite being diagnosed with an ovarian tumour in February, Ritika Barat persevered through a challenging period to prepare for her upcoming board exams, which were scheduled for February 27. Though she faced many obstacles while studying, she remained determined to succeed. With the help of her mother, she managed to overcome her difficulties and prepare for the exams. Following her successful surgery and recovery, Ritika is now free of the tumour and plans to pursue a career in engineering by studying science in higher education.

Her remarkable achievement serves as an inspiration to millions of students across the country who face similar challenges and hope to script their own success stories.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the Class 10 and Class 12 results on May 14.