ICSI CS Executive, Professional Result 2023 Releasing Today, Websites to Check

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is all set to announce the result of the ICSI CS executive and professional examination for June 2023 session today, August 25. The CS professional result will be declared at 11 am while the CS executive exam result will be released at 2 pm.

“Result of CS Professional Programme and Executive Programme Examinations, June, 2023 Session would be declared on Friday, the 25th August, 2023," reads the official notice by ICSI.

Candidates who took the exam will be able to download their scorecards from the official website at icsi.edu. Candidates will have to enter their roll number and registration number on the login window to access their results. ICSI will issue the individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks as well. In addition, no physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be released by the institute.

Candidates will be declared qualified in the executive and professional exams if they secure 40 per cent on each paper and 50 per cent on the total of all subjects. The ICSI CS executive and professional programme exams were held from June 1 to 10.

ICSI CS Professional, Executive Result 2023: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to ICSI’s official website at icsi.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the ‘CS Professional and Executive’ 2023 result link.

Step 3: As a new page opens, key in your login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Check and download the ICSI CS result.

The formal e-result-cum- statement of marks of the executive course exam will be uploaded on ICSI’s official website after the declaration of results for candidates to download for their reference, use and records, ICSI said. “The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme Examination will be despatched to the candidates at their registered address soon after the declaration of the result,” read the notice.

ICSI will conduct the next executive and professional programme exams between December 21 and 30, this year. The exams will be conducted for a duration of three hours from 2 PM to 5 PM.