ICSI CS Result 2023 LIVE: CS Executive Results To Declare At 2 PM, Check Details

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy
Last Updated: August 25, 2023, 11:40 IST
New Delhi, India
ICSI CS Result 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the CS executive. The Institute has declared the professional exam result June 2023 session today, August 25. Candidates who took the exam can download their scorecards at icsi.edu. As per the official notice by ICSI, the CS professional result will be declared at 11 AM while the CS executive result will be released at 2 PM. ICSI will issue the individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks as well. In addition, no physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be released by the institute.
Soon after the results are announced, the candidates will receive the Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme Examination at the address on file. If a candidate does not get a physical copy of their result-cum-marks statement within 30 days of the results being announced, they should contact the institute at exam@icsi.edu and provide their contact information.
Aspirants can check the following website to access the result card:
icsi.edu
The CS Professional Results are declared. Students will can check their CS Executive at 2 PM.
Other toppers are
Rank 4 – Nirali Lakhubhai Chavda
Rank 5 – Krishna Kumari Pal
Rank 6 – Dodhia Mohammed Shezaan Shabbir Ali
Rank 7 – Rajani Rajendra Jha
Rank 8 – Ritika
Rank 9 – Anshika Pal
Rank 10 – Aarya Sandeep Nagarkar and Palak Ra
Rank 1- Rashi Amrut Parakh
Rank 2- Jenny Dipen Panchmatia
Rank 3- Manya Shrivastava
CS Professional topper list released on the official website.
The institute will reveal the pass percentage for the CS Professional exams shortly following the announcement of the ICSI results. For Modules 1 and 2, the pass rate in December 2022 was roughly 14%, while for Module 3, it was 13.85%.
After the announcement of the ICSI results today, the list of CS Executive top scorers will be released today. Last year, Kinjal Ajmera secured the top score at CS Executive class. The second and third places went to Amit Bobde and Kamlesh Keshwani, respectively.
ICSI CS Professional results will be announced at 11 am by the concerned authorities .
ICSI will issue the individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks as well. In addition, no physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be released by the institute.
The ICSI CS executive and professional programme exams were held from June 1 to 10.
Candidates will have to enter their roll number and registration number on the login window to access their results. Candidates will get this information on their admit cards or hall tickets.
Candidates who took the ICSI CS executive and professional exams need to secure 40 per cent in each paper and 50 per cent overall to clear the exams.
Step 1: Go to icsi.edu.
Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the ‘CS Professional and Executive’ 2023 result link.
Step 3: As a new page opens, key in your login details and click on submit.
Step 4: Check and download the ICSI CS result.
“Result of CS Professional Programme and Executive Programme Examinations, June, 2023 Session would be declared on Friday, the 25th August, 2023,” reads the official notice by ICSI.