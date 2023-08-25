CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :ICSI CS Result 2023UnacademyGSEB HSC Supplementary Gurugram SchoolsAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » ICSI CS Result 2023 LIVE: CS Executive Results To Declare At 2 PM, Check Details

Live now

ICSI CS Result 2023 LIVE: CS Executive Results To Declare At 2 PM, Check Details

ICSI CS Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Candidates who took the exam will be able to download their scorecards from the official website at icsi.edu, once released

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy

News18.com

Last Updated: August 25, 2023, 11:40 IST

New Delhi, India

ICSI CS result 2023
ICSI CS result 2023 today at icsi.edu, know steps to check here (Representative image)

ICSI CS Result 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the CS executive. The Institute has declared the professional exam result June 2023 session today, August 25. Candidates who took the exam can download their scorecards at icsi.edu. As per the official notice by ICSI, the CS professional result will be declared at 11 AM while the CS executive result will be released at 2 PM. ICSI will issue the individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks as well. In addition, no physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be released by the institute.

Key Events

Key Events
Aug 25, 2023 11:37 IST

ICSI CS Result 2023 LIVE: Details of marks statement

Soon after the results are announced, the candidates will receive the Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme Examination at the address on file. If a candidate does not get a physical copy of their result-cum-marks statement within 30 days of the results being announced, they should contact the institute at exam@icsi.edu and provide their contact information.

Aug 25, 2023 11:30 IST

ICSI CS Result 2023 LIVE: Website to check

Aspirants can check the following website to access the result card:

icsi.edu

Aug 25, 2023 11:17 IST

ICSI CS Result 2023 LIVE: CS Executive results to be announced at 2 PM

The CS Professional Results are declared. Students will can check their CS Executive at 2 PM.

Aug 25, 2023 11:12 IST

ICSI CS Result 2023 LIVE: CS Professional Toppers

Other toppers are

Rank 4 – Nirali Lakhubhai Chavda

Rank 5 – Krishna Kumari Pal

Rank 6 – Dodhia Mohammed Shezaan Shabbir Ali

Rank 7 – Rajani Rajendra Jha

Rank 8 – Ritika

Rank 9 – Anshika Pal

Rank 10 – Aarya Sandeep Nagarkar and Palak Ra

Aug 25, 2023 11:03 IST

ICSI CS Result 2023 LIVE: CS Professional Topper

Rank 1-  Rashi Amrut Parakh

Rank 2- Jenny Dipen Panchmatia

Rank 3- Manya Shrivastava

Aug 25, 2023 11:00 IST

ICSI CS Result 2023 LIVE: Topper list released

CS Professional topper list released on the official website.

Aug 25, 2023 10:54 IST

ICSI CS Result 2023 LIVE: Results declared !

Aug 25, 2023 10:52 IST

ICSI CS Result 2023 LIVE: How To check results?

Step 1- Visit icsi.edu to see ICSI’s official website.

Step 2- Go to the link for ICSI CS Result 2023 on the homepage.

Step 3- Enter your login information, then click “Submit.”

Step 4- Your results will be shown to you on the screen.

Step 5- Save a physical copy of the page after downloading it in case you need it again.

Aug 25, 2023 10:47 IST

ICSI CS Result 2023 LIVE: Last year pass percentages

The institute will reveal the pass percentage for the CS Professional exams shortly following the announcement of the ICSI results. For Modules 1 and 2, the pass rate in December 2022 was roughly 14%, while for Module 3, it was 13.85%.

Aug 25, 2023 10:44 IST

ICSI CS Result 2023 LIVE: Toppers of last years

After the announcement of the ICSI results today, the list of CS Executive top scorers will be released today. Last year,  Kinjal Ajmera secured the top score at CS Executive class. The second and third places went to Amit Bobde and Kamlesh Keshwani, respectively.

Aug 25, 2023 10:42 IST

ICSI CS Result 2023 LIVE: Results To Announce At 11 AM

ICSI CS Professional results will be announced at 11 am by the concerned authorities .

Aug 25, 2023 10:34 IST

ICSI CS Result 2023 LIVE: No Physical Copy of Result

ICSI will issue the individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks as well. In addition, no physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be released by the institute.

Aug 25, 2023 10:32 IST

ICSI CS Result 2023 LIVE: Exam Date

The ICSI CS executive and professional programme exams were held from June 1 to 10.

Aug 25, 2023 10:31 IST

ICSI CS Result 2023 LIVE: Documents Needed to Check

Candidates will have to enter their roll number and registration number on the login window to access their results. Candidates will get this information on their admit cards or hall tickets.

Aug 25, 2023 10:30 IST

ICSI CS Professional, Executive Result 2023: Passing Marks

Candidates who took the ICSI CS executive and professional exams need to secure 40 per cent in each paper and 50 per cent overall to clear the exams.

Aug 25, 2023 10:28 IST

ICSI CS Professional, Executive Result 2023: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to icsi.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the ‘CS Professional and Executive’ 2023 result link.

Step 3: As a new page opens, key in your login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Check and download the ICSI CS result.

Aug 25, 2023 10:27 IST

ICSI CS Result 2023: CS Professional, Executive Result Today

“Result of CS Professional Programme and Executive Programme Examinations, June, 2023 Session would be declared on Friday, the 25th August, 2023,” reads the official notice by ICSI.

Latest News

Latest Blogs