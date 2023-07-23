CHANGE LANGUAGE
ICSI CSEET 2023 Admit Card Released At icsi.edu, How To Download
ICSI CSEET 2023 Admit Card Released At icsi.edu, How To Download

Last Updated: July 23, 2023, 09:47 IST

New Delhi, India

The test will be conducted online through Remote Proctoring, and login details will be provided to eligible candidates three days before the exam (Representative Image)

Candidates who have applied for the exam can access their ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2023 at icsi.edu. The exam centre location will be mentioned on the admit card

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will conduct the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) for this year on Sunday, July 30. For candidates who have applied for the exam, the ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2023 has been released and can be accessed at icsi.edu. The test will be conducted online through Remote Proctoring, and login details will be provided to eligible candidates three days before the exam.

The exam was originally scheduled for July 8, 2023, but was postponed due to unavoidable reasons. Earlier, all applicants were expected to receive their hall tickets on July 21.

For the ICSI CSEET 2023, the institute additionally laid out some guidelines. Candidates are permitted to make use of their own laptop or desktop from home or any other appropriate and isolated location in accordance with these rules, but they are not permitted to use a mobile phone, tablet, etc.

To download the ICSI CSEET Hall hall ticket, candidates must provide some basic information, such as their registration number or application number. The ICSI CSEET Admit Card July 2023 will then list the location of your exam centre.

ICSI CSEET 2023 Admit Card: How to download

Registered candidates can follow the steps given below to access their admit cards:

Step 1:Visiticsi.edu, the official website.

Step 2:On the homepage, go to the student tab and tap on the CSEET link

Step 3:Then click on the “ICSI CSEET 2023 admit card" link.

Step 4:Enter the login details and submit

Step 5: Now, the hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout for exam purposes and future references.

ICSI CSEET 2023: Details on Admit Card

  1. Candidate Name
  2. Enrollment number
  3. Date
  4. Time
  5. Exam Venue

The CSEET question paper will be administered solely in English. In order to pass the CSEET, candidates must receive at least 40 per cent on each paper and a minimum of 50 per cent on all papers. There will be no deduction of marks for any incorrect responses. The exam will span two hours and consist of four MCQ-based papers, each with 35 questions worth 50 marks. There will be 140 questions in total. Part A of Paper 4 will consist of 15 current affairs questions, while Part B will consist of 20 presentation and communication skills questions.

