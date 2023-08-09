ICSI CSEET 2023 July Session Result to Be Released today at 4 PM, How to Download

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is all set to announce the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) July 2023 results today, August 9. The CSEET 2023 result and scorecard may be downloaded from the official website, icsi.edu, by candidates who took the July session exam. The CSEET July 2023 examinations were held on July 30 and August 1.

The ICSI CSEET result for July 2023 will be announced at 4 PM today. An official release from ICSI states, “The Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 30th July, 2023 and 01st August, 2023 would be declared on Wednesday, the 09th August, 2023 at 4.00 P.M. The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu.”

The ICSI advised applicants that the full e-result-cum-marks statement will be available for download on the website immediately upon the announcement of the CSEET July result 2023. “No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates," the statement said.

The CSEET 2023 was first administered by ICSI on July 30. However, the institute administered a retest for applicants who were unable to take the initial exam owing to technological difficulties on August 1.

ICSI CSEET JULY RESULT 2023: HOW TO DOWNLOAD

Step 1: Navigate to the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India at icsi.edu.

Step 2: Look for the student tab on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: Select the CSEET result option.

Step 4: Now click on the ‘ICSI CSEET July 2023 Result’ link.

Step 5: A login page will appear. Enter your ICSI CSEET login credentials and click on submit

Step 6: The ICSI CSEET July 2023 Result will be shown on your screen.

Step 7: Download the ICSI CSEET July 2023 result and take a printout for future records.

The CSEET 2023 consisted of four exams, each with 35 questions. The tests included paper 1 for business communication, paper 2 for legal aptitude and logical thinking, paper 3 for the economic and business environment, and paper 4 for current affairs presentation and communication skills. The test was worth 200 marks altogether, with every section worth 50 marks. To pass the CSEET 2023, applicants must receive a minimum of 40 per cent in each paper and an aggregate score of 50 per cent in all examinations