ICSI CSEET 2023 July Session Results Declared at icsi.edu, How To Check

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the results of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) for the July 2023 session. Candidates who sat for the CSEET 2023 July session can get their results on the official website, icsi.edu. Candidates must enter their application number and date of birth on the result portal to view the CSEET July 2023 results.

The July session of the CSEET 2023 took place on July 30 and August 1. ICSI originally conducted the CSEET 2023 on July 30, however on August 1, the institute administered an extra test for applicants who were not able to take the initial exam due to technical complications.

The CSEET 2023 consisted of four examinations, each with 35 questions. Paper 1 assessed business communication, Paper 2 tested legal aptitude and logical reasoning, Paper 3 assessed the economic and business environment, and Paper 4 examined current affairs presentation and communication skills. Each segment of the test carried 50 marks, for a total of 200 on the test. Applicants must earn a minimum of 40 per cent in each paper and an overall score of 50 per cent in all exams to pass the CSEET 2023. There will be no negative marking for incorrect responses submitted in the CSEET 2023.

ICSI CSEET JULY SESSION RESULT 2023: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Go to the Institute of Company Secretaries of India’s official website at icsi.edu.

Step 2: Navigate to the homepage and click on the student tab.

Step 3: Click on the CSEET 2023 result.

Step 4: Next, choose the ‘ICSI CSEET July 2023 Result’ link.

Step 5: A login page will show up. Fill out your ICSI CSEET 2023 login information and click the submit button.

Step 6: Your screen will display the ICSI CSEET July 2023 Result.

Step 7: Print out the ICSI CSEET July 2023 result after downloading it for your records.

Immediately following the announcement of the results, the official e-result-cum-marks statement of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, July 2023 Session, was also made available for download on the ICSI website. The ICSI will not give out physical copies of the Result-cum-Marks Statement, therefore candidates should download and save the results for future reference and record-keeping purposes.