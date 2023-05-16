ICSI CSEET 2023 Results To Be Declared Today At icsi.edu, How To Download

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will be declaring the results of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) for the May 2023 session today, May 16, at 4 pm. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website of ICSI icsi.edu. The ICSI has issued an official notification regarding the declaration of results. The CSEET was conducted on May 6 and May 8, and students have been eagerly awaiting the outcome.

“On Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 4:00 PM, the results of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) that was administered on May 6 and 8, 2023, will be made public. The Institute will publish the results, including the subject-wise marks breakdown for each candidate, on its official website: www.icsi.edu,” the notice read.

The official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will promptly provide the formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement for the May 2023 session’s Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test immediately following the announcement of the results. However, the ICSI will not provide hardbound copies of the statement, and candidates are advised to download and save the Statement for personal reference and record-keeping purposes.

ICSI CSEET May Result 2023: How To Download

To download the ICSI CSEET May 2023 Result follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)- www.icsi.edu.

Step 2: Click on the student tab to access the student-related options.

Step 3: Look for the CSEET result option and click on it.

Step 4: Locate the ‘ICSI CSEET May 2023 Result’ link and select it.

Step 5: You will be directed to a login page.

Step 6: Enter your login credentials in the designated fields.

Step 7: Click on the ‘View results’ button to proceed.

Step 8: The ICSI CSEET May 2023 Result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 9: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) is a mandatory examination for individuals aspiring to become Company Secretaries in India. This exam assesses candidates’ understanding of subjects such as communication, legal matters, economics, and business-related topics. Upon successfully passing the CSEET, students become eligible to apply for the Company Secretary (CS) course provided by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).