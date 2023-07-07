ICSI CSEET July 2023 Exam Postponed, Now on July 30

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has postponed the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) July 2023 session due to unavoidable reasons. As per the revised schedule, ICSI CSEET 2023 exam will now be conducted on July 30 rather than July 8, 2023.

The authorities have also re-opened the registration window for those who could not apply earlier. Eligible candidates can register for the examination on the official website icsi.edu till July 10, 2023.

“All candidates who have registered themselves for appearing in CSEET-July 2023 Session, which was scheduled to be held on Saturday, 8th July 2023, are hereby informed that this Test has been postponed due to some unavoidable reasons. CSEET JuIy 2023 Session is now rescheduled to be held on Sunday, 30th July 2023," stated ICSI in the official notice.

The test will be held through online mode under Remote Proctoring. Log-in credentials will be sent to all eligible candidates three days prior to the test.

ICSI CSEET July 2023 Exam: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of Institute of Company Secretaries of India- icsi.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CSEET July registration link under Online Services

Step 3: Complete all of the information requested on the application form.

Step 4: Upload all required paperwork.

Step 5: Review the application and pay the money

Step 6: When completed, click submit to send your application.

Step 7: Download the application form and print a copy of the same for future reference.

Students who clear the CSEET July 2023 session will be allowed to register for the CS Executive Programme by August 16, 2023. In this special case, they will be eligible to appear in the Single Module of Executive Programme examination in December 2023. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Applicants may apply for the ICSI CSEET July 2023 if they have passed or will soon complete the Senior Secondary (10+2) examination or an equivalent.