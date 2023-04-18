ICSI CSEET July 2023 Registration Begins, How To Apply, Documents Required

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the commencement of the ICSI CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) registration window from today, April 18. Candidates who are interested may apply at icsi.edu, the official website of ICSI. The CSEET will be held on July 8 and candidates can submit their online applications up until June 15.

The ICSI Foundation Passed, ICAI Final Passed, ICMAI Final Passed, Graduates, and Post Graduates are the candidates who can apply for direct admission to the CS Executive Programme

ICSI CSEET July 2023 Registration: Eligibility criteria

Applicants may apply for the ICSI CSEET July 2023 if they have passed or will soon complete the Senior Secondary (10+2) examination or an equivalent.

ICSI CSEET July 2023 Registration: How to register

Step 2: Navigate to the Latest Updates tab and select the ICSI CSEET July 2023 registration link.

Step 3: A new page will appear. Candidates must check the boxes next to the documents required for registration.

Step 4: Click on the" Proceed to CSEET registration" link.

Step 5: Complete all of the information requested on the application form.

Step 6: Upload all required paperwork.

Step 7: Review the application and pay the money

Step 8: When completed, click submit to send your application.

Step 9: Download the application form and print a copy of the same for future reference.

ICSI CSEET July 2023 Registration: Documents required

Valid Identity proof (Adhar card/passport/voter ID /pan card/driving license)

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

DOB Certificate (10th pass certificate)

10+2 (Class 12) Pass Certificate/ Mark Sheet

Admit Card/ Hall Ticket for 10+2 Examinations (if appearing this year)

Category Certificate (if availing Fee Concession)

Meanwhile, the ICSI recently reopened the Company Secretary (CS) Executive Exam Enrollment window for the June session, which will be open from April 17 to April 19 (4:00 PM). Students can register for the exam by visiting ICSI’s official website, icsi.edu. Application forms for the CS Executive June 2023 exams were originally available from February 26 to March 25. Students who have previously applied may also make changes to their registration forms. The ICSI CS Executive Examination will take place from June 1 to June 9.

