IFS Pawan Gupta Who Cracked UPSC After Failing 7 Times Is True Inspiration For All Aspirants

We hear many inspiring stories of UPSC candidates. These stories help keep the upcoming aspirants motivated. Today, let’s also take a look at one such inspiring story of Pawan Gupta, who cracked the UPSC exam and became an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer.

Pawan secured AIR 90 in the UPSC IFS 2022. But this was not easy. Despite facing continuous failure for 7 years, he did not give up his dream. At last, with his tireless hard work and efforts, he achieved his goal. His success story is an example of everyone who becomes discouraged by setbacks and gives up trying.

Pawan Gupta is a resident of Agra and comes from a humble family background. He had been good since childhood due to which he got admission to NIT. He graduated in mechanical engineering from NIT Durgapur.

After completing his studies, he also got a job at a good company with a good salary. However, Pawan was not at all satisfied with this and desired to enter the civil services. So, he began studying for the UPSC in 2015 parallel to his job. He could not clear the prelims in his 2015 and 2016 attempts, so he decided to quit his job.

Even though he left his job in 2016 to concentrate entirely on the UPSC, he couldn’t achieve success in 2017 as well. But he did not stop trying in 2018 again and he cleared the prelims.

Despite failing the Mains to qualify for the civil services, he made it to the IFS interview stage. He persisted despite the setback and destiny had a different plan for him. After passing the preliminary examination for the Indian Engineering Service, he decided to devote a year solely to clearing IES. He achieved AIR 17 and got posted as an assistant work manager at Indian Railways.

However, despite this, he continued to try for the UPSC. In 2020, he reached the interview stage but could not make it to the final list. Finally, in 2022, his hard work paid off. He finally managed to crack the exam and secured AIR 90 in the UPSC exam and now he is ready to join the Indian Forest Service. At present, he is taking training.