IGI Airport Releases Notification For 1086 Customer Service Agent Posts; Know More

IGI Aviation Services Private Limited, a semi-government organisation, has issued a notification to recruit Customer Service Agents. A total of 1086 positions will be filled in various ground departments at IGI Airport. This announcement provides a valuable opportunity for individuals seeking employment in the airline, ground handling companies, hospitality, retail outlets, food courts, and cargo industries.

Interested candidates, who meet the required qualifications, can submit their applications online via the official website, www.igiaviationdelhi.com. The registration process commenced on April 12th, 2023, and the deadline for submitting the application form is June 21st, 2023. This article aims to provide comprehensive details regarding the recruitment campaign, you need to know about this recruitment drive.

Selection Process

The recruitment process will start with a written examination. Those who pass the written test will proceed to the next stage, which involves a personal interview conducted at the company’s registered office in Delhi. The interview schedule will be communicated through a call letter that can be downloaded from the website. Then, the final selection of candidates will be determined by their overall performance in both the written test and personal interview, as well as the successful completion of character antecedent verification and a medical examination.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have completed their 10+2 education from a renowned board are eligible to apply for the position. Applications are open to both male and female candidates, and freshers can also apply for the position. Holding an aviation/airline certificate or diploma is not obligatory. In addition, applicants who are currently awaiting their 12th-class results may also apply for the position.

Salary

Candidates who are appointed to these positions will be offered a salary in the range of Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000.

top videos

Age Limit

To apply for the Customer Service Agent position at IGI Airport, applicants should have a minimum age of 18 years as of January 1st, 2023. The upper age limit for these positions is set at 30 years, although there are provisions for age relaxation as per government guidelines. Before applying, it is crucial to verify that you satisfy the specified age criteria.