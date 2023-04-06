IGNOU December TEE 2023 Exams Postponed, How to Download Hall Ticket

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has postponed the exams for subjects that were scheduled on April 7. The new date as per the latest notification issued by the university is April 21. The exam timings and sessions will remain unchanged. Students who have registered themselves must download their hall ticket for December Term End Exams ( TEE) from the official website of the university—ignou.ac.in.

In accordance with the exam schedule released by IGNOU, the TEE 2023 will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will be from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM whereas the evening shift will be from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

IGNOU TEE Exams 2023: How to Download Hall Tickets

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU—ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, Click on Hall Tickets for TEE exams 2023

Step 3: Enter your enrollment number.

Step 4: Select your programme.

Step 5: Verify the details of the hall ticket

Step 6: Download, save, and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates must carry hall tickets to the examination hall. Students who don’t have their hall tickets for the December session of the term-end examination, will not be allowed to sit in the examination hall. Hall tickets will be issued approximately 5-7 days before the commencement of TEE exams.

Candidates are advised to select the regional center and exam center code carefully. The center for exams will be allotted on the basis of first come first serve basis. Candidates can download the exam schedule for IGNOU Term End Exams by visiting their official website.

IGNOU will be implementing social distancing as per the covid norms in their examination halls. The students who were not able to attend the Term End Exams during covid will be permitted to sit for the exams this year. Students are advised to regularly visit the official IGNOU for the latest updates.

IGNOU has also extended the submission window of the June TEE 2023 examination form. Students can now submit the application for the June session till April 15. In addition, the June TEE 2023 admit cards will be published on the official website about 7 to 10 days before the start of the exam.

