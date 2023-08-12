IGNOU Extends Application And Re-Registration Deadline For July 2023 Session To August 21

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for fresh admission and re-registration for all programmes offered in ODL or Online mode for the July session. As per the new release date, candidates can now submit their application form until August 21.

Candidates who are interested and eligible can register themselves through the official websites. For ODL programs, visit ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, ignouiop.samarth.edu.in for online programs, and online rr.ignou.ac.in for re-registration of candidates. This is the second time the application deadline has been extended, with the initial deadline having been prolonged until August 10.

“Last Date for Admission July 2023 Session (Fresh & Re-Registration) for all programs has been extended till 21st August 2023," read the official tweet.

IGNOU July Admissions: Steps to Fill Out a Fresh Admission Form

Step 1: Go to the official websites of IGNOU, i.e., ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in or ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

Step 2: Choose the option that states, ‘Click here for new registration,’ available on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates will then be directed to a new window. Register yourself by adding the required details and logging in with the credentials.

Step 4: Once you log in, fill out the application form, upload the required documents, and pay the registration fee.

Step 5: Before submitting the application form, cross-check all the details. Save and download the same for admission purposes.

IGNOU July Admissions: Steps to Fill Out the Re-Registration Form

Step 1: Navigate to the official website of IGNOU at onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Read all the instructions mentioned on the site and click on proceed for re-registration.

Step 3: Enter using your login credentials, like your registration number and password.

Step 4: Now, select the program you want to choose and add the required details.

Step 5: Pay the re-registration fee and take a printout of the same for your needs.

It is important to note that during the application form submission, candidates are required to provide several documents. These documents include a scanned photograph, the candidate’s signature, proof of age, pertinent educational certificates, experience documentation, and, if applicable, certificates for specific categories and Below Poverty Line (BPL) status (if any).

Furthermore, IGNOU emphasised the designated website for students to access scholarship applications. Once they have received confirmation of admission, eligible candidates can proceed to the official National Scholarship Portal website, scholarships.gov.in, to register for Government of India Scholarships.