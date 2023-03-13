IGNOU Extends Application Deadline for Online, ODL Programmes

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for Re-Registration, Fresh Admission for Online and Distance Learning (ODL) Programmes, and Merit-based ODL Programmes for January 2023 Session. Candidates can now apply till March 20 at the official website of IGNOU.

For online programmes, candidates will have to apply through ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. While, for the Online and ODL programme, candidates will have to apply through- ignousamarth.edu.in.

For certificate or semester-based programmes, interested and eligible candidates can apply till March 14, 2023.

IGNOU January 2023 Session: How to Register

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “The last date for Re-Registration, Fresh Admission for Online & ODL Programmes, Merit based ODL Programmes for January 2023 Session is extended till 20th March 2023 without late fees”

Step 3: A new page will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Fresh candidates have to first register and then fill out the application form.

Step 5: Upload documents and make payment of the application fee.

Step 6: Submit and download the confirmation page.

The documents required while applying for the IGNOU courses include scanned photograph, signature, copy of age proof, relevant educational qualification certificates, experience certificate, category certificate (if any), and BPL certificate (if any).

