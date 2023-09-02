IGNOU Extends Fresh Registration, Re-Registration Deadline Till Sep 10

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the fresh application deadline to September 10 with a late fee. It was extended for registration and re-registration of all programs except certificates. Candidates can apply on the official websites ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in and ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. for the online and Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes.

Earlier, for fresh registration and re-registration, the university extended the deadline till August 31. An official notice said, “With the approval of the Competent Authority, the last date for “Fresh Admission for all programmes offered in ODL/Online mode for the July 2023 session (except certificate and Semester Programmes) has been extended till 10th September 2023.”

How to register for IGNOU July Admission 2023:

Go to the official website of IGNOU.

Locate the link for registration and re-registration and click on it.

Please put in your correct mobile number, and e-mail ID, so that confirmation of your registration and important updates can be sent.

Already registered users can use their username and password to log in. If facing difficulty in registration (not getting OTP/forgetting username and password), you can approach the regional centre.

Choose your courses correctly. Candidates are advised to go through the programme guide for details of the courses that are offered. A change in the course later can result in a loss of time.

Login with username and password.

Fill out the application form and upload the documents.

Submit the application fee. While submitting the fee, exercise due caution while making online transactions. Candidates are advised not to share their OTP and card details with anyone. Payments can also be made using UPI, the BHIM app. International students can make use of the payment options provided to them.

Download the application form and payment confirmation and take a printout of it.

Keep the printout safe for it will be needed for future purposes.

Documents required for IGNOU re-registration 2023:

Copy of relevant educational qualification (less than 200 KB)

Copy of experience certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB)

Signature (less than 100 KB)

Photograph (less than 100 KB)

Copy of category certificate, if Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe or Other Backward Caste (less than 200 KB)

The enrollments at IGNOU take place in two sessions (January and July). Students can call the IGNOU helpline number 011-29532294 or visit IGNOU official website ignou.ac.in if they are facing problems regarding fees, admission and examination forms.