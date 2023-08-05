IGNOU Inaugurates Regional Centres In Jodhpur, Aizawl, Rajkot And Trivandrum

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) virtually opened the newly constructed facilities at the four IGNOU regional centres in Jodhpur, Aizawl, Rajkot, and Trivandrum on August 3 at an event held at Shastri Bhawan. The occasion was attended by K Sanjay Murthy, Secretary of Higher Education, and Sanjay Kumar, Secretary of School Education under the Government of India.

As per a report by Careers 360, K Sanjay Murthy commended IGNOU for its efforts to enhance its facilities and give quality education to the general public. He praised IGNOU’s contribution to promoting regional languages and fostering inclusivity via the use of technology in education since the establishment of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Sanjay Kumar further lauded IGNOU for bringing quality education to the doorsteps of society’s marginalized groups. “IGNOU would continue to be a prominent name in the field of higher education across the country," said Kumar, as quoted by Careers 360.

During his welcoming address, Nageshwar Rao, vice-chancellor of IGNOU, expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Education for developing world-class physical and technological facilities. He emphasized the importance of educational technology in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online education in reaching and serving the distant community.

Reportedly, the IGNOU vice chancellor also stated that regional centres in Jodhpur, Aizawl, Rajkot, and Trivandrum will help female and impoverished students, particularly those living in rural regions, as well as those from the SC, ST, and OBC.

In May, IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar formally opened its new office building in Srinagar’s Saida Kadal Rainwari. Prof. Shakeel Ahmad Ramshoo, Honorable Vice Chancellor of IUST, performed the formal inauguration.

Earlier this week, Indira Gandhi National Open University entered into Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force to provide skill-based bachelor’s degree programs to Agniveers. According to a report by The Hindustan Times, through this initiative, the university aims to help the Agniveers attain a graduation degree while they are in service and improve their chances of employability post-service. The courses offered are BAAS: Bachelor of Arts (Applied Skills), BAASTM: Bachelor of Arts (Applied Skills) Tourism Management, BAASMSME: Bachelor of Arts (Applied Skills) MSME, BCOMAS (Bachelor of Commerce (Applied Skills), BSCAS: Bachelor of Science (Applied Skills).