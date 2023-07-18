IGNOU Introduces PG Diploma Programme in Services Management

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has introduced a new postgraduate diploma programme in service management. As per the university, this new postgraduate course is equipped with a modern programme syllabus and self-study resources. This course is designed at increasing employability in the service industry while fostering a culture of lifelong learning, the institute said. This new course will be offered to candidates from the July 2023 academic session.

To be eligible for IGNOU’s new postgraduate diploma in services management course, a graduate from the general category should have a minimum of 50 per cent marks. Whereas, candidates in the reserved categories must score 45 per cent marks to be considered eligible without appearing in any entrance test.

Meanwhile, IGNOU has already commenced the online registration process for the PG diploma course. Candidates can apply for this course through the official website at ignou.ac.in on or before July 31.

IGNOU July Admissions 2023: Check Steps To Apply

Step 1: Go to IGNOU’s official website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘new registration’ section that is on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in again with the new credentials.

Step 4: On the new page, fill out the application form as directed.

Step 5: Upload all the essential documents and pay the registration fee.

Step 6: Cross-check all the details and submit the application form as directed.

Step 7: Remember to download the fee receipt for future reference.

While applying at IGNOU, the name, date of birth, and other information entered by candidates need to be the same in all the educational documents. Candidates can only log in to the admission portal via their registered email address. Students are advised to use his/her own active email address while registering online. The email ID provided by candidates must be functional. All applicants must have access to their email address throughout the admission process.