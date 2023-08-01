IGNOU July 2023 Admissions: Application Deadline Extended Till August 10

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for new admissions and re-registration in the July 2023 session. As per the latest update, candidates can register for IGNOU courses provided in ODL and online modes till August 10. Making the announcement through a tweet, IGNOU wrote, “The last date for Fresh Admission/Re-registration for all programmes offered in ODL/Online mode for the July 2023 session has been extended till 10th August 2023”. IGNOU had earlier extended the application deadline from July 15 to July 30.

Applicants must go to the official websites to register for the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes, at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in and ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. The re-registration can be completed at onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU Admissions July 2023: Documents Required

— Photograph (not exceeding 100 KB)

— Signature (not exceeding100 KB)

— Copy of educational qualification (not exceeding 200 KB)

— Copy of experience certificate (if any) (not exceeding 200 KB)

— Copy of category certificate, if Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe or Other

— Backward Caste (not exceeding 200 KB)

IGNOU Admissions July 2023: How to Apply

Applicants can follow these steps to register for IGNOU July 2023 fresh admissions:

Step 1: Firstly, visit the official website of IGNOU — ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Select the “IGNOU July 2023 Re-Registration" link available on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Here, click on the link that reads, ‘Fresh admission for July session’.

Step 4: Create new registration and fill out the application form.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit your IGNOU Re-Registration form.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of your application for future reference.

Any corrections in the IGNOU 2023 registration form can be fixed by candidates using their login information. However, it’s crucial to remember that applicants can only make a limited number of changes to the IGNOU admission form 2023. Candidates might request these changes within the stipulated time frame.

For July 2023 session this re-registration process is for the students seeking admission to various Under Graduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG) degree programmes, Postgraduate Certificate (PG Certificate), Certificate and Diploma, and Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) programmes.