IGNOU July Admission 2023 Deadline Extended For Fresh, Re-Registration Till July 31

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) announced an extension of the fresh admissions and re-registration deadline for the July 2023 session. According to the official tweet shared by IGNOU, candidates now have until July 31 to complete their registration for different programmes. For ODL programmes, registration can be done through the official site of IGNOU at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in and for online programmes, candidates can register themselves at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. Candidates who want to re-register can do on ignou.samarth.edu.in/index.php/site/login.

The official tweet shared by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) read, “The last date for fresh admission/re-registration for the July 2023 session has been extended till July 31, 2023.”

The last date for fresh admission/re-registration for the July 2023 session has been extended till 31st July 2023.Admission Portals:ODL Programs- https://t.co/7U6I9tD8AFOnline Mode Programs-https://t.co/CEsoSY4bua Re-registration Portal:https://t.co/OQFGyt3yTy — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) July 16, 2023

IGNOU July Admission 2023 Re-Registration Form: How To Fill

Step 1: Navigate to the official website of the university, at ignou.samarth.edu.in/index.php/site/login for re-registration

Step 2: Next, fill in your registration number and password.

Step 3: Once a new window opens, select your programme and enter essential details.

Step 4: After filling in all the details, pay the required IGNOU registration fee.

Step 5: Before submitting the application form, check all the details carefully.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the confirmation page.

IGNOU July Admission 2023 fresh admission form: How To Fill

Step 1: Visit ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in or ignouiop.samarth.edu.in, the official websites mentioned by the university.

Step 2: On the homepage, choose the link that states, ‘Click here for new registration.’

Step 3: Candidates will be directed to a new window. Now, take your time and fill in the registration details and log in through the credentials.

Step 4: Once you are logged in, fill in the application form, upload the necessary documents and pay the registration fees.

Step 5: Check all the details before submitting the form and download the same for further admission purposes.

It is important to note that candidates need to submit various documents at the time of filling out the application form. Documents that need to be submitted are a scanned photograph, signature of the candidate, copy of age proof, relevant educational qualification certificates, experience certificate, and category certificate (if any) and BPL certificate (if any).

IGNOU additionally highlighted the website where students can apply for scholarships. After receiving admissions confirmation, qualified applicants can visit the official National Scholarship Portal website at scholarships.gov.in to enrol for Government of India Scholarships