IGNOU June TEE 2023 Application Deadline Extended Till May 10, How To Apply

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced an extension of the application deadline for the June Term End Examination (TEE) 2023. As per the latest update, candidates can now register for the exam until May 10 at 6 pm through the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

It is to be noted that a late fee of Rs 1,100 will be charged in addition to the examination fee of Rs 200 per course for those who register by the extended deadline. Candidates are advised to complete the registration process before the new deadline to avoid any further delay or inconvenience.

“Last date to Apply Online for TEE June-2023 is 10-May-2023 18:00 PM with Late fee of Rs.1100,” reads the official notice. The Term End Examination 2023 will start on June 1 and will conclude on July 6. It will be conducted in two shifts – morning and afternoon. The first shift (morning) will take place from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, while the second shift (afternoon) is scheduled from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

IGNOU June TEE 2023: Check Steps to Register

Step 1: Visit IGNOU’s official page at ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the IGNOU June 2023 TEE registration link available on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new window, click on the link – ‘Proceed to fill online examination form’.

Step 4: Fill up the application form as directed.

Step 5: Make the required payment of the application fee.

Step 6: Once the process is done, click on submit.

Step 7: Save and download the IGNOU confirmation page for further reference.

IGNOU, in April, issued the June TEE 2023 date sheet. Candidates appearing for the exam can check and download the timetable at ignou.ac.in. Through an official notice, the university informed that the answers to the question paper will be acknowledged only in the language(s) in which the programme is offered. “Students have the option to attempt the examination of the course(s) in Hindi medium irrespective of registration of the same in English medium (except for language programmes),” read IGNOU’s official notice.

Read all the Latest Education News here