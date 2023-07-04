IGNOU Launches Four New MSc Courses, Check Eligibilty Criteria Here

The School of Sciences at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has introduced four new Master of Science (MSc) courses through online distance learning (ODL) mode. The newly launched programmes are MSc Applied Statistics (MSCAST), MSc Geography (MSCGG), MSc Physics (MSCPH), and MSc Geo-informatics (MSCGI).

These new courses will start from the July academic session 2023 and all programmes are for a duration of two years. Students can apply for these new programmes by visiting the official website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. Union Minister of State for Education Dr Subhas Sarkar inaugurated the new postgraduate programmes during the 28th Professor G Ram Reddy Memorial Lecture at IGNOU.

New MSc Programmes: Eligibility Criteria

MSc in Applied Statistics: The candidate must be a graduate with a Bachelor of Arts (BA) or Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree with statistics or mathematics as one of the subjects from any recognised university.

MSc in Geography: Applicant must be a graduate in any stream.

MSc in Geo-informatics: The candidate should be a graduate in any of these - Engineering, Architecture, Science, Planning, Computer Application and Information Technology from a recognised university or have completed a Master of Arts (MA) in Geography from a recognised university.

MSc in Physics: Those applying must hold a graduate degree with major or honours in physics or those with a BSc degree (including IGNOU BSc programme under CBCS) in mathematics and physics or a BSc degree of IGNOU.

IGNOU July Session 2023: How To Register

Step 1: Go to the official website atignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Step 2: Look for and click on the ‘new registration’ link.

Step 3: Key in your details such as name, email address, password and others to register.

Step 4: Once the registration is done, log in using your new username and password.

Step 5: Fill out the application form and upload all the necessary documents.

Step 6: Pay the essential fee and submit the form as directed.

Meanwhile, IGNOU has also extended the deadline for re-registration in the July 2023 admission cycle till July 15. Those who are eligible for a scholarship can register themselves for the same on the National Scholarship portal.