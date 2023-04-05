IGNOU Professor Shambhu Nath Singh Appointed as VC of Assam’s Tezpur University

Tezpur University, located in Assam, has appointed Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Professor Shambhu Nath Singh as its new vice-chancellor. The appointment was made by president Droupadi Murmu who is also a visitor of the university. Professor Singh has taken charge of the office on April 1 for a term of five years.

IGNOU professor Singh succeeded Dhruba Kumar Bhattacharyya who has been serving as the acting vice-chancellor at Tezpur University. Singh got his Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) from Jawaharlal Nehru University which was based on a thesis declared as the ‘Best Thesis’ of the year “Sanchar-Kranti Aur Vikassheel Desh” (Communication Revolution and Developing Countries).

Prior to Tezpur University, Shambhu Nath Singh also served as vice-chancellor of Patna University, Bihar. He was also the founding director of the School of Journalism and New Media Studies of IGNOU.

Singh has been a visiting professor at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi, International Media Institute (IMI), Gurgaon, and a senior professor at Jagran Institute of Management and Mass Communication, (JIMMC), Noida.

Apart from the above institutes, Singh is also the visitor’s nominee to Dr Hari Singh Gaur University Sagar Madhya Pradesh; Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Hyderabad and chancellor’s nominee to Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith University, Varanasi, and University of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. He also served as the chairperson of the Draft Statute Committee for Promotion as well as Appointments in Universities across Bihar.

Shambhu Nath Singh is also associated with several central and state universities in India as a member of the board of studies, selection committees, finance committee, and curriculum committee.

On the international level, Singh represented the country in the prestigious ‘International Leadership Visitor Programme –US in 2007 which was sponsored by United States Department of State. In 1997, he was felicitated with ‘Harmony Award’ for his contribution to the field of journalism. Whereas in 2002-2003, he was conferred with the ‘Sahityakar Award’ for his contribution to Hindi journalism.

