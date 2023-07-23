IGNOU Registration For MA Programme In Migration And Diaspora To End On July 31, Check Details

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will conclude the online application process for the Master of Arts in Migration and Diaspora on July 31. The registration process is for IGNOU’s July admission cycle 2023. Candidates can apply for the MAMIDI programme by visiting the official website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. Students can check the detailed brochure and eligibility criteria of the course on IGNOU’s official portal.

IGNOU introduced the Master of Arts in Migration and Diaspora course in March 2023 in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode. It is the first of its kind to be launched in India in ODL mode beginning with the January 2023 cycle.

Candidates who register for this special programme will be given hard and soft copies of the study material. They will also be provided audio-visual programme work as well as interactive counselling sessions. The medium of the MAMIDI course is English.

IGNOU MAMIDI: Eligibility Criteria

This course has a minimum duration of two years and a maximum duration of four years. Those applying for the MAMIDI programme must hold a degree in any discipline from a recognised university.

IGNOU MAMIDI: Fee Structure

The fee structure of this MA programme is Rs 12,000 (which is Rs 6,000 per year plus the application fee or development fee as required). The study material for MAMIDI is provided in both print and digital. The anticipated number of candidates to be enrolled in MAMIDI course is around 100 per cycle. Also, the total credits for this programme is 80 which breaks down to 40 credits every session.

According to IGNOU, this programme is expected to open new job opportunities in the fields of:

National and state governments working with overseas population.

Foreign trade.

International organisations such as United Nations.

Diplomatic missions and External Affairs Ministry.

Migrant and diaspora organisation.

Labour Migration Specialist.

Human Trafficking Prevention Specialist.

Recruitment Agencies.

Civil Society Organisations.

Immigration Departments.

Legal Jobs.

Policy Analyst.

Project-programme Coordinator

Teaching and research in universities.

According to reports, the MAMIDI programme aims to help students to work in the field of diaspora engagement, human trafficking, migration governance, and labour flow informed IGNOU.